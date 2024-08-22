I stopped watching news - CJ Koome criticises university funding model

Koome highlighted the struggles faced by students who, despite qualifying for university, are unable to afford the fees, while taxpayer money is allocated to various government officials for bursaries.

Koome's remarks come at a time when many students and parents are grappling with the financial burden of university education and understanding the new university funding model.

"I stopped watching news because of these depressing items that keep reminding us of how unequal we are as a society. A child who has qualified to go to university can be there crying because they cannot afford to join university," Koome stated.

She further criticised the current system where taxpayer funds are distributed to governors, women representatives, Members of Parliament (MPs), and Members of County Assembly (MCAs) for bursaries, questioning the efficiency and equity of this approach.

Chief Justice Martha Koome speaks during an event at the Supreme Court building on July 29, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

"Why won't you put that money into education and make it free for all?" Koome challenged.

Her comments have sparked a debate on the allocation of public funds and the need for reforms in Kenya's education system.

The issue of inequality in education has long been a concern, with many calling for a more equitable distribution of resources to ensure that all students, regardless of their financial background, have access to higher education.

In Kenya, access to higher education remains a significant challenge for many students due to the high cost of tuition fees.

While bursaries and scholarships are available, they are often insufficient to cover the full cost, leaving many students unable to pursue their academic dreams.

Kenya's new university funding model

The new university funding model championed by President William Ruto, marks a significant shift in how higher education is financed in the country.

Unveiled on May 3, 2023, the model shifts from the old model where government would subsidise university education for all students who joined universities through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) formerly Joint Admissions Board (JAB).

The new university funding model categorises students into three groups: Vulnerable, Less Vulnerable, and Able, with each category receiving varying levels of government support.

For the most vulnerable students, the government offers full scholarships covering all educational costs, meaning their households will not have to contribute financially.

Students in the less vulnerable category receive a combination of a government scholarship covering up to 53% of their education costs and a loan covering 40%, leaving their families to cover the remaining 7%.

Pulse Live Kenya

The able students, who are deemed to have more financial capability, receive lower levels of government support, with scholarships covering 38% and loans 55% of their education costs, leaving their families to pay the remaining 7%​.

This funding model aims to make higher education more accessible, particularly for students from poorer backgrounds, and to address the financial challenges that universities have been facing.