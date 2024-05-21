The sports category has moved to a new website.

How to check KUCCPS placement for 2023 KCSE candidates via mobile phone

Denis Mwangi

Results of the KUCCPS placements for 2023 KCSE candidates released

KUCCPS CEO Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome
The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially released the results of the placement of 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates.

A total of 895,304 KCSE candidates were eligible for placement in universities and colleges across the country, representing a 2.8% increase.

According to KUCCPS CEO Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome, 85% of 2023 KCSE candidates with C+ and above applied for placement.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
About 76.2% opted for degree courses while the rest opted for diploma courses. (11,991).

Approximately 134,743 students are assured to join public universities, while 18,558 students have been placed in private universities.

Male applicants continued to dominate placement to Degree programmes, sustaining a trend that has been observed since the beginning of the central placement system.

The total available capacity for training declared by Universities and Colleges was 1,078,806 which far exceeds the total number of students who did KCSE last year.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu
In contrast, female students were the majority of those placed in TVET, from the 2020/2021 Cycle to the present.

To check their individual placement details, candidates can send their KCSE Index to the shortcode 20842.

Alternatively, the information is available at the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) portal.

