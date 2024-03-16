The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Chief Justice Martha Koome honoured with African Female Leader of the Year Award 2023

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Chief Justice Martha Koome honoured with African Female Leader of the Year Award 2023
Chief Justice Martha Koome honoured with African Female Leader of the Year Award 2023

Chief Justice Martha Koome was on Friday honored with the African Female Leader of the Year award for 2023.

Recommended articles

The CJ was feted at the awards gala in Addis Ababa on March 15.

Koome emerged the winner after a rigourous process which included nomination of for the annual award reserved for leading Africans contributing significantly to the continent’s progress, while inspiring a generation of African achievers, positively altering the continent’s perceived negative image.

She dedicated the award to the institution she leads (The Judiciary), noting that the award is not hers alone, but a recognition of the collective resilience and dedication of all striving for excellence across the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This award is not mine alone to claim. It is an accolade that I dedicate wholeheartedly to the institution I am privileged to lead, the Judiciary of Kenya,” CJ Koome stated.

Chief Justice Martha Koome during a past function
Chief Justice Martha Koome during a past function Chief Justice Martha Koome during a past function Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasized the importance of establishing and strengthening institutions that offer quality services to all.

“This recognition spurs us to persist in our pursuit of leadership excellence and to relentlessly enhance the quality of services delivery by our institutions.

“It is a call to action for all of us to continue working tirelessly for the advancement of our continent and its people," Koome stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koome was announced the winner of the award by the board and management of the African Leadership Organisation (UK) Limited, publishers of the African Leadership Magazine (ALM).

Prestigious award and past winners

The African Persons of the Year Awards are Africa’s premier vote-based leadership endorsement polls and was largely based on results from the online poll, which attracted vote entries from across Africa and the globe.

Chief Justice Martha Koome speaking during the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya
Chief Justice Martha Koome speaking during the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

The African Persons of the Year Ceremony is a flagship annual event of the African Leadership Magazine and has been held consecutively over the past 12 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event brings together policymakers, private sector leaders, civil society leaders, thought leaders and all stakeholders from across Africa and the rest of the world to discuss issues bothering on Africa’s socio-economic growth and development.

The event has also become a prestigious platform for honouring outstanding African leaders who are pursuing a pan-African agenda and contributing to Africa’s development in their fields of endeavour.

Past winners of the African Persons of the Year Awards include Sudanese Businessman Mo Ibrahim, Founder of the Ibrahim Prize for Leadership (2012); H.E. Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria (2013); H.E. Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania (2014); H.E. Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Nigeria (2015); Mr. Mo Dewji, Tanzanian Businessman and Philanthropist (2016).

Others are H.E. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda (2017); H.E. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia (2018); Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of African Development Bank (2019); Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, World Health Organisation (2020); H.E. Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi (2021); and H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone (2022).

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

What the family of police boss who died on Haiti mission wants from the government

What the family of police boss who died on Haiti mission wants from the government

Chief Justice Martha Koome honoured with African Female Leader of the Year Award 2023

Chief Justice Martha Koome honoured with African Female Leader of the Year Award 2023

Game-changing decision in Addis brings Raila closer to AU top job

Game-changing decision in Addis brings Raila closer to AU top job

Gunmen attack journalist in Jacque Maribe job fiasco after Moses Kuria's contradiction

Gunmen attack journalist in Jacque Maribe job fiasco after Moses Kuria's contradiction

Jowie assembles lawyers from 11 firms as he appeals high court judgement

Jowie assembles lawyers from 11 firms as he appeals high court judgement

Jacque Maribe's job saga takes new twist as CS Kuria breaks silence & heads to DCI

Jacque Maribe's job saga takes new twist as CS Kuria breaks silence & heads to DCI

10 common misconceptions about prisons in Kenya

10 common misconceptions about prisons in Kenya

CS Kindiki gazettes 13 areas as disturbed and dangerous after 7 deaths

CS Kindiki gazettes 13 areas as disturbed and dangerous after 7 deaths

EPRA announces new fuel prices for March to April

EPRA announces new fuel prices for March to April

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of President William Ruto matches during the 2023 Jamhuri Day celebrations at the Uhuru Gardens escorted by Chief of the Defence Forces of the Kenya Defence Forces, General Francis Ogola

Ruto explains 2 reasons for settling on military generals for ambassadorial roles

Neno Evangelism preacher Pastor Ng’ang’a

Pastor James Ng'ang'a dares EACC & Kenyan politicians in angry response

Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro ( Facebook)

Daystar University re-appoints Laban Ayiro as Vice Chancellor

President William Ruto during an inspection of the affordable housing program

Parliament clears way for return of housing levy deductions in March