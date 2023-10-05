China, Russia share opinion on Kenya-led security mission in Haiti

The Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission will be led by Kenya and will provide operational, static, and training support to the Haitian National Police.

The mission will be tasked with protecting hospitals, schools, airports, ports, and traffic intersections in conjunction with the Haitian National Police.

Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

The resolution authorizing the mission was adopted by a vote of 13 in favour to none against, with 2 abstentions from China and Russia.

China and Russia’s opinion of the Kenya-led security mission in Haiti

China’s delegate, who abstained, voiced hope that Kenya will hold in-depth consultations with Haiti on the deployment of security forces to ensure that those arrangements will be supported by the Haitian people.

On the political front, he underlined that without a legitimate and effective government in place, any external support “can hardly have any lasting effect”

President William Ruto speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), New York, USA. Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Russia’s Vassily Nebenzia called the move “an extreme measure that must be thought through” and warned it would be “short-sighted” to approve a force without a detailed plan for its eventual withdrawal.

Chinese diplomat Zhang Jun, meanwhile, said Haiti needed a “legitimate, effective, accountable government” in place for any foreign intervention to be effective.

The concerns raised by China and Russia are valid, given the history of foreign interventions in Haiti.

The country has a long history of political instability, and foreign interventions have often been criticized for exacerbating the situation.