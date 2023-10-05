The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

China, Russia share opinion on Kenya-led security mission in Haiti

Denis Mwangi

Why Russia and China abstained from voting on Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission for Haiti at the UN Security Council

Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia, President William Ruto and Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Zhang Jun
Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia, President William Ruto and Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Zhang Jun

The United Nations Security Council authorized a foreign security mission to Haiti, a year after the Caribbean country asked for help to fight violent gangs.

Recommended articles

The Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission will be led by Kenya and will provide operational, static, and training support to the Haitian National Police.

The mission will be tasked with protecting hospitals, schools, airports, ports, and traffic intersections in conjunction with the Haitian National Police.

The UN Security Council seen in New York City in February 2020.
The UN Security Council seen in New York City in February 2020. Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT

The resolution authorizing the mission was adopted by a vote of 13 in favour to none against, with 2 abstentions from China and Russia.

China and Russia’s opinion of the Kenya-led security mission in Haiti

China’s delegate, who abstained, voiced hope that Kenya will hold in-depth consultations with Haiti on the deployment of security forces to ensure that those arrangements will be supported by the Haitian people.

On the political front, he underlined that without a legitimate and effective government in place, any external support “can hardly have any lasting effect”

President William Ruto speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), New York, USA.
President William Ruto speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), New York, USA. President William Ruto speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), New York, USA. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Russia’s Vassily Nebenzia called the move “an extreme measure that must be thought through” and warned it would be “short-sighted” to approve a force without a detailed plan for its eventual withdrawal.

Chinese diplomat Zhang Jun, meanwhile, said Haiti needed a “legitimate, effective, accountable government” in place for any foreign intervention to be effective.

The concerns raised by China and Russia are valid, given the history of foreign interventions in Haiti.

The country has a long history of political instability, and foreign interventions have often been criticized for exacerbating the situation.

However, the situation in Haiti is dire, with violent gangs terrorizing the population and the government unable to provide security.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Reshuffled CSs react to their new roles, see what Kuria, Mudavadi & others are saying

Reshuffled CSs react to their new roles, see what Kuria, Mudavadi & others are saying

China, Russia share opinion on Kenya-led security mission in Haiti

China, Russia share opinion on Kenya-led security mission in Haiti

Isaac Mwaura named gov't spokesperson, here's how much money he'll get per month

Isaac Mwaura named gov't spokesperson, here's how much money he'll get per month

Ruto reshuffles 8 CSs among them Mudavadi, Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua

Ruto reshuffles 8 CSs among them Mudavadi, Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua

Kenyan Netflix users to lose free access as paid plans take center stage

Kenyan Netflix users to lose free access as paid plans take center stage

Millions KDF soldiers' families receive if they die in battle within & outside Kenya

Millions KDF soldiers' families receive if they die in battle within & outside Kenya

CS Murkomen gives way forward after multiple accidents along Southern Bypass

CS Murkomen gives way forward after multiple accidents along Southern Bypass

Watch: Bipartisan talks come to a near halt after Kalonzo & Hassan Omar clash

Watch: Bipartisan talks come to a near halt after Kalonzo & Hassan Omar clash

Al Shabaab militants die after IED backfires on them

Al Shabaab militants die after IED backfires on them

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaking during the opening of the Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2023

Ruto's Maisha Namba and digital ID launch suffers setback

Eric Maigo's parents

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

President William Ruto with his son-in-law Alexander Ezenagu at State House, Nairobi

Ruto's son-in-law lands 2 lucrative roles in Kenya

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on July 21, 2023

Ruto reshuffles 8 CSs among them Mudavadi, Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua