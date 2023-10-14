The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Confusion emerges over Mudavadi’s office after Ruto reshuffled Cabinet

Charles Ouma

The reshuffle saw Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi placed in charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Musalia Mudavadi
Musalia Mudavadi

Confusion has emerged following the recent reorganization of the Cabinet by President William Ruto with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei reading from different scripts.

Recommended articles

At the heart of the confusion is where the head office for the Prime Cabinet Secretary will be based after Mudavadi was assigned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs docket in the reshuffle.

Media reports attributed to a communique issued by Koskei indicate that the headquarters of the office of the Prime CS and Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, all of which now fall under Musalia Mudavadi will be located at the Old Treasury building in Nairobi.

Mudavadi on the other hand maintains that the nerve centre of his operations and office remains at the Kenya Railways Headquarters building.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023
Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023 Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Mudavadi declares his stand

The Prime Cabinet Secretary clarified that even after the reshuffle, the physical location of his office has not changed even after taking over the Foreign Affairs CS docket from Alfred Mutua.

READ: Gachagua breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet reshuffle & sends message to affected CSs

He recently took to X, formerly Twitter to clear any doubts writing:

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs remains at the Railways Headquarters”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was initially based at the Old Treasury Building and going by the communique, Mudavadi should relocate there.

According to the communique which relays that all Ministerial head offices within the Government Square to foster synergy , Mudavadi’s current head office at the Kenya Railways should be occupied by CS Moses Kuria who was reassigned to the Ministry of Public Service.

“Locating all Ministerial head offices within Government Square seeks to foster synergy as we embark on the expedited implementation of the Administration's plan for the nation- the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA),” stated Koskei in the communique as quoted by The Standard.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Confusion emerges over Mudavadi’s office after Ruto reshuffled Cabinet

Confusion emerges over Mudavadi’s office after Ruto reshuffled Cabinet

Fuel prices hit record high as EPRA announces October/November prices

Fuel prices hit record high as EPRA announces October/November prices

Deaths reported in another grisly accident along Southern Bypass in Nairobi

Deaths reported in another grisly accident along Southern Bypass in Nairobi

Tuko na yeye Mombasani - Mike Sonko reveals his plans for 'fake' lawyer Brian Mwenda

Tuko na yeye Mombasani - Mike Sonko reveals his plans for 'fake' lawyer Brian Mwenda

Gachagua: Why Ruto & I will never be outside Kenya at the same time again

Gachagua: Why Ruto & I will never be outside Kenya at the same time again

Family reveals what killed Chris Msando's mother & final minutes alive

Family reveals what killed Chris Msando's mother & final minutes alive

MP disrupts Senate proceedings to demand Sh1.5 million from Cliff Ombeta [Video]

MP disrupts Senate proceedings to demand Sh1.5 million from Cliff Ombeta [Video]

AI chatbots are getting their wires crossed on the Israel-Hamas war

AI chatbots are getting their wires crossed on the Israel-Hamas war

Puzzle of 'fake' lawyer who represented ex-Mungiki leader in televised court proceedings

Puzzle of 'fake' lawyer who represented ex-Mungiki leader in televised court proceedings

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Brian Mwenda who has been flagged by LSK as a fake lawyer

Puzzle of 'fake' lawyer who represented ex-Mungiki leader in televised court proceedings

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi

The day Pastor Dorcas Rigathi shed tears in front of Ruto in Karen

KQ planes

KQ flight makes emergency landing after passenger falls ill

King Charles III and Queen Camilla

King Charles III honours Ruto's invitation to Kenya [Details]