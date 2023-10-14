Confusion emerges over Mudavadi’s office after Ruto reshuffled Cabinet

At the heart of the confusion is where the head office for the Prime Cabinet Secretary will be based after Mudavadi was assigned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs docket in the reshuffle.

Media reports attributed to a communique issued by Koskei indicate that the headquarters of the office of the Prime CS and Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, all of which now fall under Musalia Mudavadi will be located at the Old Treasury building in Nairobi.

Mudavadi on the other hand maintains that the nerve centre of his operations and office remains at the Kenya Railways Headquarters building.

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Mudavadi declares his stand

The Prime Cabinet Secretary clarified that even after the reshuffle, the physical location of his office has not changed even after taking over the Foreign Affairs CS docket from Alfred Mutua.

He recently took to X, formerly Twitter to clear any doubts writing:

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs remains at the Railways Headquarters”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was initially based at the Old Treasury Building and going by the communique, Mudavadi should relocate there.

According to the communique which relays that all Ministerial head offices within the Government Square to foster synergy , Mudavadi’s current head office at the Kenya Railways should be occupied by CS Moses Kuria who was reassigned to the Ministry of Public Service.