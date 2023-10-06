Gachagua breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet reshuffle & sends message to affected CSs

During a radio interview on Friday, October 6, DP Gachagua downplayed the reshuffle as part of President Ruto’s powers, saying that one year was a good time to look back at his appointments and make adjustments where necessary.

"As the president of Kenya, he has been mandated to appoint his Cabinet and distribute the work as he pleases,” Gachagua said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Inooro FM Pulse Live Kenya

He said that just as a parent recognises the different abilities of their children, the head of state reassigned Cabinet portfolios based on his team's abilities.

DP Gachagua added that President Ruto did not hold any ill motive against some of the Cabinet members affected by the reshuffle.

The DP added that in the course of the duo’s first year in office, the head of state has assigned him different responsibilities based on his strengths.

Speaking about the perceived elevation of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Gachagua said that he and Ruto were inseparable.

The DP said that he too had so many functions assigned to him that they are sometimes overwhelming.

He also emphasized his humility, saying he was grateful for the trust President Ruto had extended to him.

Speaking about the effect of the reshuffle on the politics of Mt Kenya region, he said that the dockets that were led by appointees from the Mt Kenya region were not given to people outside the region.

“There is no one who was removed from office. There is no need to read too much into the President's reshuffle. I kindly ask those who were given new mandates to work with diligence and commitment and ensure that their work is visible to the public,” he said.

DP Gachagua urged President Ruto’s appointees to work hard and not embarrass their appointing authority and the Kenyans who support them.

How reshuffled Cabinet Secretaries reacted to their new roles

Musalia Mudavadi

Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was expanded to include the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

Musalia Mudavadi, expressed his gratitude and honour in response to his expanded role in the reshuffled Cabinet.

Mudavadi emphasised the significance of this dual role and highlighted his commitment to serving the people of Kenya diligently.

He pledged to champion the interests of Kenyans, both within the country and abroad, with unwavering dedication and integrity.

Rebecca Miano

Rebecca Miano, who was named the new CS for Trade and Investments, expressed her gratitude for the trust and opportunity bestowed upon her by President Ruto.

Having previously led the Ministry of East African Community, the ASALs & Regional Development, Miano acknowledged the incredible journey she had in her former role.

"It is with honour and humility that I assume my new assignment at the Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry.

"I remain dedicated to advancing our nation's growth, as envisioned in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, and delivering progress to the people of Kenya. So help me God," she said.

Peninah Malonza

Peninah Malonza, the former Tourism CS who was transferred to the Ministry of East African Community, the ASALS & Regional Development, reflected on her time at the Ministry of Tourism with immense gratitude.

She acknowledged the accomplishments in the tourism industry during her tenure.

Malonza viewed her new role as a significant milestone, enabling her to contribute not only to Kenya's development but also to the entire East African Region.

Alice Wahome

"May I take this opportunity to thank H.E The President of The Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces for the appointment as The Minister for Lands , Public Works , Housing and Urban Development. Twende Kazi," said Alice Wahome who was previously in charge of the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation.

Moses Kuria

As he handed over the reins of the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry to the newly appointed CS, Rebecca Miano, Kuria expressed pride in the accomplishments achieved during his tenure.