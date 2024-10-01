Controversial info about Ruto's dealings with billionaire that got Morara arrested

Omtatah claims that Kebaso was targeted by authorities after publishing critical information about the alleged dealings between President William Ruto and businessman DL Langat.

Kebaso was initially detained at the Nairobi Area Police Headquarters before being transferred to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Morara Kebaso during an interview with Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange Pulse Live Kenya

However, his lawyer later reported that Kebaso was moved to an undisclosed location after concerned citizens gathered outside the DCI offices, demanding his release.

Omtatah, who led the protest at DCI headquarters, criticised the use of police in what he termed a civil matter, arguing that Morara’s arrest was unjust and lacked due process.

"Morara has committed no mistake to warrant police intervention," the senator said, emphasising that Kebaso continues to stand by his published claims.

"He even said in the police cells that he stands by what he published. So if he stands by what he published, why don’t the police let him face his accusers?" he added.

In an X statement, Omtatah condemned the authorities’ refusal to release Kebaso or formally charge him, deeming the actions as a violation of human rights.

“It is appalling that abductions and arbitrary arrests continue to plague our country,” Omtatah said, adding that such actions undermine the principles of justice and democracy.

Omtatah also called for President Ruto to come forward as a witness if there is a legal issue concerning him and DL Langat.

“Let William Ruto come as a witness for DL Langat, and let the matter be taken before a magistrate,” Omtatah insisted.

Kebaso’s Controversial Claims Against Ruto

The tension appears to stem from a social media post made by Kebaso, in which he accused President Ruto of exploiting his relationship with DL Langat for financial gain.

Morara claimed that Ruto allegedly approached Langat, requesting campaign funds, leading the businessman to secure large loans using his properties as collateral.

Morara Kebaso Pulse Live Kenya

Kebaso claimed that when Langat faced auctioning by banks, Ruto leveraged his influence to undervalue the properties and acquire them at a reduced cost, thus betraying Langat’s trust.

“That is the kind of person we are dealing with. He has no friend,” Kebaso alleged in the post.

Omtatah and other activists believe that the arrest of Kebaso is an attempt to silence dissent and free speech.

