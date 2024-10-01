The sports category has moved to a new website.

Controversial info about Ruto's dealings with billionaire that got Morara arrested

Denis Mwangi

Morara Kebaso was targeted for revealing a controversial allegations about President Ruto's dealings with rift valley billionaire

Morara Kebaso
Morara Kebaso

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has revealed more details regarding the arrest of activist and whistleblower Morara Kebaso, who was apprehended on Monday evening.

Omtatah claims that Kebaso was targeted by authorities after publishing critical information about the alleged dealings between President William Ruto and businessman DL Langat.

Kebaso was initially detained at the Nairobi Area Police Headquarters before being transferred to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Morara Kebaso during an interview with Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange
Morara Kebaso during an interview with Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange
However, his lawyer later reported that Kebaso was moved to an undisclosed location after concerned citizens gathered outside the DCI offices, demanding his release.

Omtatah, who led the protest at DCI headquarters, criticised the use of police in what he termed a civil matter, arguing that Morara’s arrest was unjust and lacked due process.

"Morara has committed no mistake to warrant police intervention," the senator said, emphasising that Kebaso continues to stand by his published claims.

"He even said in the police cells that he stands by what he published. So if he stands by what he published, why don’t the police let him face his accusers?" he added.

In an X statement, Omtatah condemned the authorities’ refusal to release Kebaso or formally charge him, deeming the actions as a violation of human rights.

“It is appalling that abductions and arbitrary arrests continue to plague our country,” Omtatah said, adding that such actions undermine the principles of justice and democracy.

Omtatah also called for President Ruto to come forward as a witness if there is a legal issue concerning him and DL Langat.

“Let William Ruto come as a witness for DL Langat, and let the matter be taken before a magistrate,” Omtatah insisted.

Kebaso’s Controversial Claims Against Ruto

The tension appears to stem from a social media post made by Kebaso, in which he accused President Ruto of exploiting his relationship with DL Langat for financial gain.

Morara claimed that Ruto allegedly approached Langat, requesting campaign funds, leading the businessman to secure large loans using his properties as collateral.

Morara Kebaso
Morara Kebaso Morara Kebaso Pulse Live Kenya

Kebaso claimed that when Langat faced auctioning by banks, Ruto leveraged his influence to undervalue the properties and acquire them at a reduced cost, thus betraying Langat’s trust.

“That is the kind of person we are dealing with. He has no friend,” Kebaso alleged in the post.

Omtatah and other activists believe that the arrest of Kebaso is an attempt to silence dissent and free speech.

In the meantime, supporters of Kebaso, including Omtatah, continue to rally for his immediate release, with Omtatah calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for justice and accountability.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

