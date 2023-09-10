The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Have mercy on workers' payslips – Atwoli pleads as proposed taxes loom

Charles Ouma

The bill proposes to have both employers and employees cough more in taxes

Francis Atwoli
Francis Atwoli

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has pleaded with Members of Parliament (MPs) to have mercy on workers’ payslips reject a bill that seeks to impose more tax deductions on workers.

Recommended articles

The COTU boss who was speaking at a funeral in Kakamega noted that Kenyan taxpayers are struggling and are yet to even come to terms with the housing fund levy and as such, more cuts on their salaries will only make matters worse.

Atwoli noted that the government should focus on other ways of expanding its revenue away from taxing employees who are already taking home far less, given the latest deductions.

"Nataka kumwomba rafiki yangu Shinali awachane na hi maneno ya employment levy because payslips za watu zimejaa kukatwa we don't have anything left on our payslips. Kama hatujakua economically viable as a country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are not in manufacturing, we are not in export business we cannot be able to grow our economy. Kenya Kwanza is now putting a mechanism into place to see whether it can spur economic growth." Atwoli stated.

"But before that kabla uchumi haujaenda juu tusiongeze mzigo mwengine kwa wafanyikazi, let us not add another burden to Kenyans," he added.

Francis Atwoli
Francis Atwoli Pulse Live Kenya

Under the proposed bill, each employee is to contribute 1% of their salaries with the employer matching to provide payment for unemployed Kenyans.

READ: Raila, Oparanya in heated war of words with Atwoli during COTU Chairman's burial

ADVERTISEMENT

"The objective of the legislative proposal is to provide for the payment of unemployment benefits to employees who become unemployed," reads the proposed bill in part.

Should the bill sail through, Kenyans will have to live with less money trickling into their pockets at a time when prices of basic commodities is beyond the rich of many.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Have mercy on workers' payslips – Atwoli pleads as proposed taxes loom

Have mercy on workers' payslips – Atwoli pleads as proposed taxes loom

Raila: 6 projects that Ruto made a mistake in launching

Raila: 6 projects that Ruto made a mistake in launching

77-year-old man found dead in hotel room after checking in with younger woman

77-year-old man found dead in hotel room after checking in with younger woman

2 Kenyan women running sex syndicate in India arrested, 5 rescued

2 Kenyan women running sex syndicate in India arrested, 5 rescued

Governor Kimani Wamatangi addresses reports of fallout with Ruto over land

Governor Kimani Wamatangi addresses reports of fallout with Ruto over land

CS Salim Mvurya makes bold move after daughter took him to court for neglect

CS Salim Mvurya makes bold move after daughter took him to court for neglect

Uhuru vowed to crush & finish me in chilling phone call – Itumbi reveals

Uhuru vowed to crush & finish me in chilling phone call – Itumbi reveals

Inside journalist Sean Cardovillis' last moments before death struck

Inside journalist Sean Cardovillis' last moments before death struck

Mother ruins son's birthday, destroys car he gifted his dad [Photos]

Mother ruins son's birthday, destroys car he gifted his dad [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Two suspects have been charged with impersonating persons employed in the public service at Kiambu Law Courts by detectives based at the DCI headquarters.

How daring cons visited DCI HQ to impersonate NIS, KDF intelligence officers

President William Ruto driving the Autopax Air Yetu electric car from State House to KICC

Cost of owning and maintaining electric car Ruto drove to KICC

A collage of President William Ruto and Vimal Shah

President Ruto appoints billionaire Vimal Shah

Sean Cardovillis

Inside journalist Sean Cardovillis' last moments before death struck