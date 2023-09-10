Have mercy on workers' payslips – Atwoli pleads as proposed taxes loom

The COTU boss who was speaking at a funeral in Kakamega noted that Kenyan taxpayers are struggling and are yet to even come to terms with the housing fund levy and as such, more cuts on their salaries will only make matters worse.

Atwoli noted that the government should focus on other ways of expanding its revenue away from taxing employees who are already taking home far less, given the latest deductions.

"Nataka kumwomba rafiki yangu Shinali awachane na hi maneno ya employment levy because payslips za watu zimejaa kukatwa we don't have anything left on our payslips. Kama hatujakua economically viable as a country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are not in manufacturing, we are not in export business we cannot be able to grow our economy. Kenya Kwanza is now putting a mechanism into place to see whether it can spur economic growth." Atwoli stated.

"But before that kabla uchumi haujaenda juu tusiongeze mzigo mwengine kwa wafanyikazi, let us not add another burden to Kenyans," he added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Under the proposed bill, each employee is to contribute 1% of their salaries with the employer matching to provide payment for unemployed Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The objective of the legislative proposal is to provide for the payment of unemployment benefits to employees who become unemployed," reads the proposed bill in part.