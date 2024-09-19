The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

List of counties to experience day-long power outages - Kenya Power

Amos Robi

On Thursday, 19th September 2024, multiple counties across Kenya will experience temporary disruptions in their electricity supply

A Kenya Power employee working on a power line

Kenya Power has announced a planned maintenance schedule affecting various counties across the country on Thursday, 19th September 2024.

Recommended articles

This essential maintenance is aimed at enhancing the reliability of power supply to these regions.

Residents in parts of Isiolo County, specifically the areas of Maili Saba and Maili Tatu, should prepare for power interruptions from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected locations will include Kona Mbaya, Maili Saba, BBC, and Isiolo Livestock Market, among others.

READ: Kenya Power outage - CS Opiyo Wandayi explains why national grid collapsed

In Murang’a County, the power will be disrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., particularly around the Olivando area, impacting facilities such as Tana Staff Quarters and Maranjau Prison.

Meanwhile, Kisii County will see outages in the Kiabusura and Motonto areas from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., affecting Nyangoge Girls School and adjacent areas.

[FILE] Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) live line experts dismantle power cables to relocate power lines to pave way for the construction of the Nairobi Expressway in Westlands, Nairobi, on September 24, 2020. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenya Power launches foundation to boost sustainable CSR initiatives

The capital city, Nairobi, will also experience power outages in General Mathenge area from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including major roads like Eldama Ravine and Mpaka Road.

Adjacent customers will also be affected. Nearby Kiambu and Kajiado counties will face similar outages in specific locales such as Thindigua in Kiambu and Namanga in Kajiado, during the same timeframe.

Here’s a detailed listicle of the areas in Kenya affected by the planned power maintenance on Thursday, 19th September 2024:

  • Kona Mbaya
  • Maili Saba
  • BBC
  • Maili Tano
  • Royal Acacia
  • Range Lands
  • Africa Eco
  • Red Cross
  • Canaan
  • Mugae
  • Harkrishina
  • Meru Wood
  • Isico
  • Ndunyuruma
  • Colourful World
  • Bula Mpya
  • Olajarole
  • Pepo la Tumaini
  • Kambi Odha
  • Isiolo Livestock Market
  • Kambi Garba Islamic School
  • Kambi Garba Catholic Mission
  • Kambi Turkana
  • School of Artillery
  • Elboran Resort
  • Tractor
  • Kiwanja
  • Attan Pri School
  • Ngaremara Market
  • Ngaremara Catholic Mission
  • Manyatta Zebra
  • School of Military Engineering
  • Sarova Shamba
  • Whole of Archers Post
  • Safaricom BTS Archers
  • Kalama Centre
  • Lerata
  • Lengusaka
  • Sionta
  • Safaricom BTS Wamba
  • Whole of Wamba
  • LKSIN
  • Swari
  • Londokwe
  • Tana Staff Quarters
  • Olivado
  • Mirira Dam
  • Sagana Getaway Resort
  • Sun Mango Processors
  • Maranjau Prison
  • Nyangoge Girls
  • Kiabusura Secondary
  • Kiabusura Market
  • Motonto
  • Nyaaganacha Dispensary
  • General Mathenge Drive
  • Eldama Ravine
  • Mpaka Road
  • Suswa Road
  • Thindigua
  • Kigwa Farm
  • Paradise Lost
  • Muhasibu
  • Kwaheri Road
  • Fourways Junction
  • Bar Next Door
  • Namanga
  • Bissil
  • Ngatataek
  • Maili Tisa
  • Kumpa
  • Meparasaha
  • Kureket
  • Emotoroki
  • Lorgusua
  • Olulului
  • Imarba
  • Partimaro
Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

