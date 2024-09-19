List of counties to experience day-long power outages - Kenya Power

Kenya Power has announced a planned maintenance schedule affecting various counties across the country on Thursday, 19th September 2024.
On Thursday, 19th September 2024, multiple counties across Kenya will experience temporary disruptions in their electricity supply
This essential maintenance is aimed at enhancing the reliability of power supply to these regions.
Isiolo County interruptions
Residents in parts of Isiolo County, specifically the areas of Maili Saba and Maili Tatu, should prepare for power interruptions from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The affected locations will include Kona Mbaya, Maili Saba, BBC, and Isiolo Livestock Market, among others.
Murang’a and Kisii County plans
In Murang’a County, the power will be disrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., particularly around the Olivando area, impacting facilities such as Tana Staff Quarters and Maranjau Prison.
Meanwhile, Kisii County will see outages in the Kiabusura and Motonto areas from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., affecting Nyangoge Girls School and adjacent areas.
Nairobi and neighboring counties
The capital city, Nairobi, will also experience power outages in General Mathenge area from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including major roads like Eldama Ravine and Mpaka Road.
Adjacent customers will also be affected. Nearby Kiambu and Kajiado counties will face similar outages in specific locales such as Thindigua in Kiambu and Namanga in Kajiado, during the same timeframe.
Here’s a detailed listicle of the areas in Kenya affected by the planned power maintenance on Thursday, 19th September 2024:
Isiolo County
- Kona Mbaya
- Maili Saba
- BBC
- Maili Tano
- Royal Acacia
- Range Lands
- Africa Eco
- Red Cross
- Canaan
- Mugae
- Harkrishina
- Meru Wood
- Isico
- Ndunyuruma
- Colourful World
- Bula Mpya
- Olajarole
- Pepo la Tumaini
- Kambi Odha
- Isiolo Livestock Market
- Kambi Garba Islamic School
- Kambi Garba Catholic Mission
- Kambi Turkana
- School of Artillery
- Elboran Resort
- Tractor
- Kiwanja
- Attan Pri School
- Ngaremara Market
- Ngaremara Catholic Mission
- Manyatta Zebra
- School of Military Engineering
- Sarova Shamba
- Whole of Archers Post
- Safaricom BTS Archers
- Kalama Centre
- Lerata
- Lengusaka
- Sionta
- Safaricom BTS Wamba
- Whole of Wamba
- LKSIN
- Swari
- Londokwe
Murang’a County
- Tana Staff Quarters
- Olivado
- Mirira Dam
- Sagana Getaway Resort
- Sun Mango Processors
- Maranjau Prison
Kisii County
- Nyangoge Girls
- Kiabusura Secondary
- Kiabusura Market
- Motonto
- Nyaaganacha Dispensary
Nairobi County
- General Mathenge Drive
- Eldama Ravine
- Mpaka Road
- Suswa Road
Kiambu County
- Thindigua
- Kigwa Farm
- Paradise Lost
- Muhasibu
- Kwaheri Road
- Fourways Junction
- Bar Next Door
Kajiado County
- Namanga
- Bissil
- Ngatataek
- Maili Tisa
- Kumpa
- Meparasaha
- Kureket
- Emotoroki
- Lorgusua
- Olulului
- Imarba
- Partimaro