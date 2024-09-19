List of counties to experience day-long power outages - Kenya Power

This essential maintenance is aimed at enhancing the reliability of power supply to these regions.

Isiolo County interruptions

Residents in parts of Isiolo County, specifically the areas of Maili Saba and Maili Tatu, should prepare for power interruptions from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affected locations will include Kona Mbaya, Maili Saba, BBC, and Isiolo Livestock Market, among others.

Murang’a and Kisii County plans

In Murang’a County, the power will be disrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., particularly around the Olivando area, impacting facilities such as Tana Staff Quarters and Maranjau Prison.

Meanwhile, Kisii County will see outages in the Kiabusura and Motonto areas from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., affecting Nyangoge Girls School and adjacent areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Nairobi and neighboring counties

The capital city, Nairobi, will also experience power outages in General Mathenge area from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including major roads like Eldama Ravine and Mpaka Road.

Adjacent customers will also be affected. Nearby Kiambu and Kajiado counties will face similar outages in specific locales such as Thindigua in Kiambu and Namanga in Kajiado, during the same timeframe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a detailed listicle of the areas in Kenya affected by the planned power maintenance on Thursday, 19th September 2024:

Isiolo County

Kona Mbaya

Maili Saba

BBC

Maili Tano

Royal Acacia

Range Lands

Africa Eco

Red Cross

Canaan

Mugae

Harkrishina

Meru Wood

Isico

Ndunyuruma

Colourful World

Bula Mpya

Olajarole

Pepo la Tumaini

Kambi Odha

Isiolo Livestock Market

Kambi Garba Islamic School

Kambi Garba Catholic Mission

Kambi Turkana

School of Artillery

Elboran Resort

Tractor

Kiwanja

Attan Pri School

Ngaremara Market

Ngaremara Catholic Mission

Manyatta Zebra

School of Military Engineering

Sarova Shamba

Whole of Archers Post

Safaricom BTS Archers

Kalama Centre

Lerata

Lengusaka

Sionta

Safaricom BTS Wamba

Whole of Wamba

LKSIN

Swari

Londokwe

Murang’a County

Tana Staff Quarters

Olivado

Mirira Dam

Sagana Getaway Resort

Sun Mango Processors

Maranjau Prison

ADVERTISEMENT

Kisii County

Nyangoge Girls

Kiabusura Secondary

Kiabusura Market

Motonto

Nyaaganacha Dispensary

Nairobi County

General Mathenge Drive

Eldama Ravine

Mpaka Road

Suswa Road

Kiambu County

ADVERTISEMENT

Thindigua

Kigwa Farm

Paradise Lost

Muhasibu

Kwaheri Road

Fourways Junction

Bar Next Door

Kajiado County