Kenya Power launches foundation to boost sustainable CSR initiatives

Denis Mwangi

Kenya Power has announced the launch of the Kenya Power Foundation.

Joseph Siror, Managing Director & CEO of Kenya Power,
Joseph Siror, Managing Director & CEO of Kenya Power,

The foundation is aimed at strengthening the company’s commitment to sustainability across Kenya's 47 counties by spearheading initiatives in key sectors such as energy, education, and social investment.

The company has pledged to inject 1% of its annual after-tax profits into the foundation over the next five years.

This financial commitment, alongside partnerships and donations, will fuel a wide range of projects aimed at creating lasting social impact in the communities Kenya Power serves.

Speaking during the launch, Joseph Siror, Managing Director & CEO of Kenya Power, emphasised the critical role the foundation will play in consolidating and expanding the company’s CSR programs.

Joseph Siror, Managing Director & CEO of Kenya Power,
Joseph Siror, Managing Director & CEO of Kenya Power, Joseph Siror, Managing Director & CEO of Kenya Power, Pulse Live Kenya

“Our success is deeply connected to the well-being of the communities we serve. This foundation allows us to scale our social initiatives and ensure long-term value creation for the people we empower,” Siror remarked.

The Kenya Power Foundation will focus on driving change in four main areas:

  • Energy and Environment: Promoting access to clean energy and environmental conservation.
  • Education and Skills Development: Supporting educational infrastructure and scholarships for underprivileged students.
  • Social Investment and Community Wellness: Encouraging holistic development through sports, healthcare, and community well-being projects.
Notably, in the last decade, Kenya Power has provided over 30 full scholarships to students and contributed to the construction of more than 60 schools.

It has also planted over 600,000 trees, rehabilitated sports fields, and supported local sports programs.

The foundation will align its mandate with government efforts to uplift communities, create employment, and empower generations.

Logan Hambrick, the foundation’s patron, stressed the importance of partnerships in maximising the foundation’s impact.

“We welcome all stakeholders to collaborate with us to ensure the initiatives are impactful and sustainable,” Hambrick said during the launch.

Kenya Power's foundation is also aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in the areas of education, environmental protection, and community health.

Kenya Power Chairman Joy Brenda
Kenya Power Chairman Joy Brenda Kenya Power Chairman Joy Brenda Pulse Live Kenya

This initiative reflects a broader corporate commitment to long-term social change, as underscored by the foundation’s chairman, Joy Brenda Masinde.

"Our efforts will focus on addressing the pressing challenges that hinder community development and well-being," Masinde noted.

By fostering partnerships and promoting sustainability, the foundation aims to uplift every Kenyan, regardless of their background.

