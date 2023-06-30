Couple's historic wedding steals the show at Ruto's event in KICC

The event took place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, witnessing the union of a couple (Nicholas Mwangi and Judith Kemboi) who became the trailblazers to receive their marriage certificate through this innovative digital platform.

President Ruto spearheaded the ambitious digitization process of over 5,000 government services at the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

This groundbreaking initiative aims to transform the accessibility and utilization of vital government services for citizens, fostering efficiency and convenience.

Nicholas and Judith during their wedding at KICC, Nairobi on June 30, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The civil wedding ceremony unfolded before President Ruto, with the registrar of marriages officiating the proceedings.

In a gesture of goodwill and in celebration of their special day, President Ruto presented the newlywed couple with a heartfelt gift.

The gift was a 4-night honeymoon stay at Leopard Beach Hotel in Diani.

With their marriage certificate in hand, the joyous pair embarks on their shared journey, ready to embrace the blessings of matrimony.

Gava Mkononi and Gava Express

President Ruto also introduced Gava Mkononi, a mobile application that empowers Kenyans to access government services on the go.

Furthermore, the President unveiled Gava Express, inspired by Huduma Canters.

Diverging from the county-based Huduma Centers, Gava Express aims to bring services to the grassroots level, establishing over 300,000 outlets akin to mobile money agents.

The digitization of government services signifies a remarkable leap towards an efficient and accessible administration for the Kenyan citizens.

The expansion of services has resulted in a substantial increase in revenue generated from levies and fees associated with government services.

The top 10 most sought-after services on the e-Citizen platform include: