A Court has dismissed the case against Esther Nthenya Muli, a teacher who was accused of the attempted murder of late Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka.

According to the court, the case has been terminated due to lack of evidence following the prosecution's submission that after analyzing reports from the government chemist, they could not find sufficient evidence to hold her.

Esther Muli was with the Senator when he reportedly developed breathing complications and was rushed to Nairobi hospital where he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), before he died a few days later.

Ms Muli was arrested in December and placed under police custody for seven days, but was released 3 days later on a personal bond, after MP Daniel Maanzo who acted as her lawyer and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana intervened.

In December last year, tests conducted ruled out any possibility that the late Senator could have been poisoned.