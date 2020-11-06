The Court of Appeal in Kenya has upheld a High Court judgement which committed one Ruth Kamande to a death sentence.

Ms Kamande, who is also known for winning beauty pageants at the Lang'ata Women's Maximum Security Prison, was once again sentenced to death over the murder of her boyfriend.

The inmate moved to court to challenge the ruling by Justice Jessie Lessit in July of 2018 following uproar from members of the public and women politicians.

High Court ruling

Justice Lessit's landmark ruling, in her own words, was intended to deter youth from killing their romantic partners in the case of domestic squabbles.

"I want the youth to know it is not cool to kill your boyfriends or girlfriends. Instead, it is cool to walk away and forget," Justice Lessit explained in her ruling.

Justice Jessie Lessit

Ms Kamande was convicted for the murder of her boyfriend in 2015 after she stabbed him over 20 times.

The incident occurred after Kamande discovered that her boyfriend had infected her with HIV/AIDS.