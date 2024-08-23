The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Mbadi caught unawares by inclusion in National Security Council [Video]

Denis Mwangi

The incident at State House raised questions about Treasury CS Mbadi's role and whether he is formally part of the NSC.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Treasury CS John Mbadi at State House on August 20, 2024
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Treasury CS John Mbadi at State House on August 20, 2024

Treasury Cabinet Secretary (CS) John Mbadi has shed light on his unexpected involvement in the National Security Council (NSC), following an incident at State House on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Mbadi was at State House to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the East African Community (EAC) Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul and Attorney General Dorcas Oduor.

The new CS has now addressed the confusion surrounding his inclusion in a photo session with members of the NSC on that day.

Mbadi admitted that he was surprised to be called forward for the photograph alongside key security officials, including President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki.

ADVERTISEMENT

Missing from the scene were Defence CS Soipan Tuya, Chief of Defence Forces Charles Kahariri, National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji, and Inspector General of Police.

The incident raised questions about Mbadi's role and whether he is formally part of the NSC.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and Cheif Staff Felix Koskei at State House on August 20, 2024
President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and Cheif Staff Felix Koskei at State House on August 20, 2024 President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and Cheif Staff Felix Koskei at State House on August 20, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

When asked why he was included in the photo and whether he sits in the NSC, Mbadi said, “I’m told there is a provision in law; I need to check that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He admitted that he was initially unaware of his role in the NSC and suggested that his inclusion might be due to the need for the National Treasury to have representation, as many decisions made by the council involve financial implications.

Article 240 of the Constitution outlines the official members of the NSC as the President, Deputy President, Cabinet Secretaries for Defence, Foreign Affairs, and Interior, the Attorney General, Chief of Kenya Defence Forces, NIS Director General, and the Inspector General of the National Police Service.

The article does not explicitly provide for the inclusion of the Treasury CS.

Responding to this, Mbadi mentioned that a statute could allow for the co-option of members into the NSC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the reasoning was that if you sit in the National Security Council, most of the decisions will require funding, and then you need the person in charge of finances to sit,” Mbadi explained.

He acknowledged that this is an area that might need judicial interpretation to determine if it aligns with or contradicts the Constitution.

In the same interview, Mbadi revealed that he has not yet attended any NSC or Cabinet meetings since his swearing-in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So far, there's no Cabinet meeting we have attended. Cabinet meetings are supposed to be for policy consolidation, so I know there is one coming up soon,” Mbadi stated.

He added that new Cabinet Secretaries are still acclimating to their respective roles and departments.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Mbadi caught unawares by inclusion in National Security Council [Video]

CS Mbadi caught unawares by inclusion in National Security Council [Video]

3 main conditions convicts must meet before getting presidential pardon

3 main conditions convicts must meet before getting presidential pardon

I stopped watching news - CJ Koome criticises university funding model

I stopped watching news - CJ Koome criticises university funding model

Inside job: Witness account contradicts police report on Gigiri Police Station escape

Inside job: Witness account contradicts police report on Gigiri Police Station escape

Differences between cash bail and bond, how it works in Kenya's legal system

Differences between cash bail and bond, how it works in Kenya's legal system

Teachers' unions announce strike on Monday after meeting with TSC

Teachers' unions announce strike on Monday after meeting with TSC

DP Gachagua's staffer speaks after her sacking letter goes viral

DP Gachagua's staffer speaks after her sacking letter goes viral

Education CS issues directive to university vice chancellors on new funding model

Education CS issues directive to university vice chancellors on new funding model

Suspect behind Sh1.4M robbery in Mombasa flushed out in Lang'ata hideout

Suspect behind Sh1.4M robbery in Mombasa flushed out in Lang'ata hideout

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Standard Media Group offices in Nairobi

Standard Media Group's statement after distressing video of staff at company headquarters

Jobseekers queue for interviews in Nairobi in the past. (Photo: Courtesy)

How residents lost Sh1.5 Billion in the latest employment scandal in Eldoret

Ministry of Health building

Ministry of Health issues update on Mpox in Kenya, cautions the public

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and ODM loyalist Nuru Okanga

Nuru Okanga gets Sh1.3M capital to start business & 3-bedroom house