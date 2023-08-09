The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kindiki & Owalo turned away by Speaker Wetangula

Denis Mwangi

Speaker Wetangula expressed that MPs were not satisfied by responses given by CS Kindiki and CS Owalo

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and ICT CS Eliud Owalo in the National Assembly on August 9, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and ICT CS Eliud Owalo in the National Assembly on August 9, 2023

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo were turned away by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula for their failure to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the operations of Worldcoin.

The two cabinet secretaries had been summoned to appear before the National Assembly to shed light on the controversial matter, but their inability to provide concrete answers led to their dismissal.

The two CS struggled to explain how Worldcoin was operating in Kenya yet it was not registered in the Business Registration Service.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and ICT CS Eliud Owalo in the National Assembly on August 9, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and ICT CS Eliud Owalo in the National Assembly on August 9, 2023
Another bone of contention that raised was how the Office of the Data Commissioner registered Worldcoin as a data controller through its parent company Tools for Humanity GmbH, without being a registered business in Kenya.

The Worldcoin saga has been a topic of concern and scrutiny in recent weeks. Worldcoin, a digital currency platform, has allegedly been operating within a government facility without proper registration.

This raised questions about the government's involvement and the potential risks associated with such operations.

In response to the MPs dissatisfaction, Speaker Wetangula said that the two CSs should be released and instructed to conduct more investigations into the matter and return to the House on Wednesday, August 16.

This will provide them with another opportunity to address the concerns raised and provide clarity on the operations of Worldcoin within a government facility.

Wetangula also instructed the Cabinet secretaries to exclude the Office of the Data Commissioner in their join investigations since it was potentially culpable.

The speaker also granted CS Kindiki's request for the matter to be broken down to issues that cover security and issues that cover ICT.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and ICT CS Eliud Owalo in the National Assembly on August 9, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and ICT CS Eliud Owalo in the National Assembly on August 9, 2023

The Worldcoin saga has gained momentum, with the immigration department being ordered to intercept associates linked to the digital currency platform.

Additionally, the government has barred individuals connected to Worldcoin from leaving the country, further highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Denis Mwangi

