CS Kindiki's plan after looting & property destruction rocks protests

Amos Robi

Kindiki praised the police for their professionalism and restraint in managing the highly provocative and violent situations.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki addressing the media on February 27, 2024
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki addressing the media on February 27, 2024
  • Initial protests against the Finance Bill 2024 turned violent, leading to significant destruction
  • Government terminated the controversial Bill, but Kindiki highlighted the continued threat posed by criminal gangs
  • Kindiki praised the professionalism and restraint of the police in managing the violent situations

Following the destructive protests which have resulted in the loss of lives and widespread damage to property, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has issued a strong statement addressing the civil unrest.

In his statement, Kindiki acknowledged that the unrest began as a legitimate demonstration of public disapproval of the Finance Bill 2024.

However, what started as peaceful protests quickly turned violent, leading to significant destruction and an attempt to burn down Parliament Buildings.

The government responded by terminating the controversial Bill, yet the chaos continued.

Protestors opposing the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
Protestors opposing the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi Protestors opposing the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the termination of the Finance Bill, Kindiki highlighted the continued threat posed by criminal gangs.

"Hordes of marauding criminal gangs continue to pose grave danger to the public," Kindiki stated, emphasising the government's commitment to restoring order.

Kindiki praised the police for their professionalism and restraint in managing the highly provocative and violent situations.

He assured the public that any allegations of unlawful conduct by law enforcement officers would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions taken.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi Protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

"The Government commends all law enforcement officers who continue to discharge their challenging mandate of preventing crime and protecting the lives and property of the people of Kenya," he said.

Kindiki assured that ongoing evidential analysis would lead to the prosecution of those responsible for large-scale arson, violent robberies, and other felonious crimes.

Kindiki also warned of potential future unrest, noting that the organisers of the recent violence are reportedly planning more protests on Thursday and Sunday.

He declared that the government is determined to stop these criminal activities and ensure public safety.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

