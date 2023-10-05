Reshuffled CSs react to their new roles, see what Kuria, Mudavadi, others are saying

This strategic restructuring aimed to enhance efficiency and bolster the government's efforts towards realising its developmental agenda.

Here is how some of the affected Cabinet secretaries reacted and how they are taking the news

Musalia Mudavadi

ADVERTISEMENT

Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was expanded to include the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

Musalia Mudavadi, expressed his gratitude and honour in response to his expanded role in the reshuffled Cabinet.

Mudavadi emphasised the significance of this dual role and highlighted his commitment to serving the people of Kenya diligently.

He pledged to champion the interests of Kenyans, both within the country and abroad, with unwavering dedication and integrity.

President William Ruto with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Rebecca Miano

Rebecca Miano, who was named the new CS for Trade and Investments, expressed her gratitude for the trust and opportunity bestowed upon her by President Ruto.

Having previously led the Ministry of East African Community, the ASALs & Regional Development, Miano acknowledged the incredible journey she had in her former role.

"It is with honour and humility that I assume my new assignment at the Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry.

"I remain dedicated to advancing our nation's growth, as envisioned in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, and delivering progress to the people of Kenya. So help me God," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano Pulse Live Kenya

Peninah Malonza

Peninah Malonza, the former Tourism CS who was transferred to the Ministry of East African Community, the ASALS & Regional Development, reflected on her time at the Ministry of Tourism with immense gratitude.

She acknowledged the accomplishments in the tourism industry during her tenure.

Malonza viewed her new role as a significant milestone, enabling her to contribute not only to Kenya's development but also to the entire East African Region.

ADVERTISEMENT

CS Peninah Malonza with President William Ruto in Narok County Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasized her commitment to diligently deliver on the government's key priorities aligned with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Alice Wahome

"May I take this opportunity to thank H.E The President of The Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces for the appointment as The Minister for Lands , Public Works , Housing and Urban Development. Twende Kazi," said Alice Wahome who was previously in charge of the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Moses Kuria

Moses Kuria, who was moved from the Ministry of Trade and Investments to the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management, shared a personal glimpse into his reaction to the reshuffle.

He shared a number of gospel songs on his social media, suggesting a coping mechanism during this transition.

Trade CS Moses Kuria chairs a meeting to discuss the implementation framework of the 47 County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) on April 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, a post featuring Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua without a caption sparked speculation, leaving many curious about its underlying meaning and potential implications.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto's Cabinet reshuffle has set the stage for his second year in office.