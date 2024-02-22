The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Kuria speaks on spirited exchanges between Ruto and David Ndii during meetings

Denis Mwangi

Prior to joining Ruto’s camp David Ndii had previously expressed his disapproval of the then-deputy president.

President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua, David Ndii and other leaders during a retreat in Naivasha
President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua, David Ndii and other leaders during a retreat in Naivasha

Public Service CS Moses Kuria provided insight into the inner workings between President William Ruto and his team in the executive.

Recommended articles

According to Kuria, the president's method of running the country is not just about making decisions at the top; it involves extensive consultations and interactions with a wide array of individuals, from Cabinet members to junior staff.

He said this ensures that a diverse range of opinions is considered in the decision-making process.

Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during an interview with Kameme FM on November 6, 2023
Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during an interview with Kameme FM on November 6, 2023 Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during an interview with Kameme FM on November 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“He knows his stuff, deeply, not just knowing. It's not what you know on the surface. First of all, he does his homework. He reads a lot he engages. If you go to his office or his boardroom for some of these engagements he wants to listen to even the most junior person.

“And he likes people who are saying no and he likes people who are pushing back because within that engagement, a lot comes out and he also enriches his knowledge by the pushbacks,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

He added that one example of a person who often pushes back is David Ndii, who is the Chairperson of the Presidential Council of Economic Advisors.

CS Kuria said the many times President Ruto and Ndii engage in spirited back-and-forth debates until they find a consensus.

“I don't know if you know about Karl Marx. Karl Mark had a guy called Engels who was like his alter ego. The guy who has taught the president of this pushback is one guy called Dr David Ndii, he's a real Engels for the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So it's really like a universe class, you know, the amount of interaction and discourse that goes on within some of our meetings is unbelievable,” Kuria shared.

The partnership between Ndii and the head of state is particularly noteworthy because the latter was a very vocal critic of the head of state during the previous administration.

Prior to joining Ruto’s camp in 2022, the economist had previously expressed his disapproval of the then-deputy president.

David Ndii
David Ndii Pulse Live Kenya

"He (David Ndii) is fearless to be the chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, and you know David led us into developing this plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The kind of partnership between David and the president is unbelievable, once the president now gets it after all the back and forth," Kuria added.

He explained that at the end of the day, the president is like the chief marketing officer who has to go and explain to ordinary people very complicated economic concepts.

President Ruto recently concluded a national executive retreat in Naivasha with Cabinet Secretaries, PSs, MPs, governors and key state advisers.

The retreat, which spanned over two days, aimed to assess the progress of his administration, discuss pressing issues, and plan for the future.

During the retreat, Ruto emphasised the importance of collaboration between the national government and counties, as they are crucial partners in ensuring the success of the administration's programs and policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retreat also assessed the progress of the current administration, identifying areas that require improvement, and align the goals of the government with the aspirations of Kenyans.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Kuria speaks on spirited exchanges between Ruto and David Ndii during meetings

CS Kuria speaks on spirited exchanges between Ruto and David Ndii during meetings

State House exceeds 6-month budget by Sh447 million

State House exceeds 6-month budget by Sh447 million

U.S. law proposes faster American citizenship for Kenyans & migrants from other countries

U.S. law proposes faster American citizenship for Kenyans & migrants from other countries

What actually killed Kelvin Kiptum - Gov't pathologist Johansen Oduor

What actually killed Kelvin Kiptum - Gov't pathologist Johansen Oduor

Former NMG boss Churchill Otieno elected to chair Africa journalists body

Former NMG boss Churchill Otieno elected to chair Africa journalists body

DRC gov't dissolved after Prime Minister Sama Lukonde resigns without reasons

DRC gov't dissolved after Prime Minister Sama Lukonde resigns without reasons

What DCI found out after tracing 3 hotels Kelvin Kiptum visited before crash

What DCI found out after tracing 3 hotels Kelvin Kiptum visited before crash

From bank to Nairobi landmark, the history of Kenya National Archives

From bank to Nairobi landmark, the history of Kenya National Archives

Mass relocation of UN agency staff from New York to Nairobi causes jitters

Mass relocation of UN agency staff from New York to Nairobi causes jitters

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Social media erupts as woman is thrown out of Mercedes Benz in Nairobi street

Reactions as woman is thrown out of Mercedes Benz in Nairobi street

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor

How gov't pathologist Johansen Oduor handles families that dispute his autopsy findings

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Speaking during a meeting hosted by the French Chamber of Commerce in Nairobi

EPRA increases Petroleum Regulatory Levy by 3 times in latest price review

Azimio leader Raila Odinga

What Raila needs to clinch the AU Commission chairperson seat