CS Machogu announces breakdown of 2023 KCSE exam results by grades

Denis Mwangi

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu released the results of the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu officiating the release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu officiating the release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret

During the ceremony held at Moi Girls Eldoret, CS Machogu said that the 2023 KCSE exams faced challenges such as the El Nino and insecurity in various parts of the country.

He stated that the Ministry of Education ensured the smooth completion of the exam period, partnering with other ministries and government agencies to solve challenges that arose.

The CS noted that 2023 KCSE results were graded using the new grading system unveils in 2023.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu and PS Belio Kipsang officiating the release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu and PS Belio Kipsang officiating the release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret Education CS Ezekiel Machogu and PS Belio Kipsang officiating the release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret Pulse Live Kenya
Under the new KCSE grading system, the overall grade has considered Mathematics, the best performed language subject among English/Kiswahili/Kenyan Sign Language and the best performed five subjects.

CS Machogu also directed Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) to mount a robust career awareness campaign among the 2023 KCSE candidates to ensure all students understand the new TVET and universities entry requirements under the Higher Education Funding model that was launched in 2023.

CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia during release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret
CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia during release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia during release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret Pulse Live Kenya

201,133 score C+ and above in the 2023 KCSE exams due to the new grading system.

Of the 1,216 students who scored Grade A, 391 were female students, while 825 were male students.

Of the 7,254 candidates that scored Grade A-, 2,782 were female students while 4,472 were male students.

About 18,078 students scored Grade B+; 7,708 females and 10,370 males.

36, 728 candidates scored Grade B (plain); 16,906 females and 19,822 males.

59, 514 candidates scored Grade B -; 28,993 females and 30,521 males.

78,343 candidates scored Grade C+; 39,455 females and 38,888 males.

92,612 candidates scored Grade C (plain); 48,411 females and 44,201 males.

107,471 candidates scored Grade C-; 56,885 females and 50,616 males.

125,006 candidates scored Grade D+; 66,032 females and 58,974 males.

155,276 candidates scored Grade D (plain); 79,612 females and 75,664 males.

165,861 candidates scored Grade D-; 79,432 females and 86,429 males.

48,174 candidates scored Grade E; 19,960 females and 28,214 males.

