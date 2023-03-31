CS Machogu issues statement on Pwani University accident

In a statement, CS Machogu the university's school bus was on its way to Eldoret for a sports event when it collided with an oncoming public service vehicle in Naivasha's Kayole area along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

He expressed his sadness over the accident and offered his condolences to the families of the seven students and three staff members who lost their lives in the crash.

The statement also highlighted that the students and staff members were travelling to Eldoret for sports activities, which is a vital part of their education.

"It is with great shock and sorrow that the Ministry of Education conveys its heartfelt condolences to the immediate family members of the seven students and three staff members of Pwani University, as well as the passengers in the PSV.

"The students and staff of Pwani University were en route to participate in sports activities, a critical educational experience for the students, in Eldoret," the statement read in part.

The Education CS also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital and Naivasha Level Four Hospital Theater.

He further extended his sympathies to the injured and deceased passengers of the public service vehicle involved in the collision.

"I wish the students who were critically injured and transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialized treatment, and those who are still being managed at Naivasha Level Four Hospital Theater, a quick recovery," he added.

Additionally, CS Machogu expressed his gratitude to the public for their swift response in providing assistance to the victims after the accident.

He commended their efforts and dedication in helping those affected by the tragic incident.