ADVERTISEMENT
CS Machogu issues statement on Pwani University accident

Denis Mwangi

The fatal crash occured after a Pwani University bus collided with a matatu

Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu, has sent his heartfelt condolences to the Pwani University community following a tragic bus accident that resulted in the death of 17 people, including students.

In a statement, CS Machogu the university's school bus was on its way to Eldoret for a sports event when it collided with an oncoming public service vehicle in Naivasha's Kayole area along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

He expressed his sadness over the accident and offered his condolences to the families of the seven students and three staff members who lost their lives in the crash.

The statement also highlighted that the students and staff members were travelling to Eldoret for sports activities, which is a vital part of their education.

"It is with great shock and sorrow that the Ministry of Education conveys its heartfelt condolences to the immediate family members of the seven students and three staff members of Pwani University, as well as the passengers in the PSV.

"The students and staff of Pwani University were en route to participate in sports activities, a critical educational experience for the students, in Eldoret," the statement read in part.

The Education CS also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital and Naivasha Level Four Hospital Theater.

He further extended his sympathies to the injured and deceased passengers of the public service vehicle involved in the collision.

"I wish the students who were critically injured and transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialized treatment, and those who are still being managed at Naivasha Level Four Hospital Theater, a quick recovery," he added.

Additionally, CS Machogu expressed his gratitude to the public for their swift response in providing assistance to the victims after the accident.

Pwani University bus collides with matatu in Naivasha on March 30, 2023
Pwani University bus collides with matatu in Naivasha on March 30, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He commended their efforts and dedication in helping those affected by the tragic incident.

The Pwani University community has been left devastated by the loss of their students and staff members in this tragic accident.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

