RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Moses Kuria lights up social media with warning to 'big man'

Charles Ouma

Moses Kuria broke his silence after trending on social media for several hours

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has taken to social media to caution a political bigshot who he accused of fighting him.

The CS who was trending on social media alleged that the political big shot who he did not name has resorted to sponsoring hashtags in a bid to fight him.

“A big man like you can not purport to fight me through sponsoring a hashtag.” Kuria wrote.

He added that from his experience in the trenches of politics, a better method would be advisable.

A section of netizens urged him to find more dignified ways to resolve his issues with whoever the big man was, reminding him that he is now a senior civil servant and should conduct himself in a manner that brings honor to his office.

With a touch of humor, others challenged him to name the man he is referring to and urged him to even consider resolving the matter physically as sampled in the comments below.

Kuria has been on the offensive, was recently forced to retreat and offer an apology that raised more questions than answers after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua called civil servants for arrogant responses at a time when Kenyans were protesting high cost of fuel.

He is also among several politicians who have declared support for impeached Meru Governor, Kawira Mwangaza.

In a statement that not only underscored the intensity of the political drama in Meru but also hints at a larger and more intricate political scheme among Mt Kenya leaders, Kuria blamed it all on a Mt. Kenya kingpin.

Taking to social media, Kuria declared, "I stand with Governor Kawira Mwangaza. This is an evil scheme by someone who thinks that the only way to be a Mt Kenya Kingpin is to bring down other leaders not to solve the problems of our people who are getting desperate by the day. History will vindicate me."

A collage of CS Moses Kuria and Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza
A collage of CS Moses Kuria and Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza

According to the CS, the machinations against Governor Mwangaza are not merely isolated incidents but part of a broader agenda within the political landscape of the Mt Kenya region.

The search for a new Mt Kenya kingpin has been a topic of discussion for some time now.

After the retirement of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, there has been political fodder regarding a new leader who can unite the people and represent their interests at the national level with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua declaring himself kingpin of the region claiming that he was selected and anointed by God.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
