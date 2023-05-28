The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Kuria reveals number of Kenyans already contributing to the proposed housing fund

Amos Robi

The Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary said the Kenyans had already raised Sh1.8 billion to the fund

Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria
Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria

Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has announced that 30,000 Kenyans have already made contributions totalling Sh1.8 billion to the controversial housing scheme proposed by President Ruto.

Recommended articles

The government is set to utilize these funds for the construction of additional houses, showcasing the growing momentum of the initiative.

CS Kuria highlighted the potentially transformative impact of the housing levy, as outlined in the Finance Bill 2023, emphasizing that it could create significant job opportunities and drive positive change throughout the country.

He urged all salaried workers to actively participate in the scheme, envisioning millions of Kenyans benefiting from its implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Did you know that 30,000 Kenyans have been contributing to the Housing Fund already? They have raised Sh1.8 billion already. Now we have 3 million salaried workers in Kenya, by the same rule, that's 18 million jobs. Secede if you want, but we must change this nation," Kuria passionately stated.

Ministry of Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria
Ministry of Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto clarifies 3% proposed housing levy for affordable homes

Furthermore, the Trade Cabinet Secretary shared his ambitious plans to multiply the current contributions to Sh45 billion by attracting more investors. Through effective leveraging, Kuria envisions the creation of 18,000 houses valued at Sh2.5 million each, generating a significant number of employment opportunities.

"With gearing, I can get investors to multiply this to 45 billion of houses, which is 25 times and 18,000 houses at a cost of 2.5 million. Each house will create 10 jobs. That is 180,000 jobs right there just from a pool of 30,000 voluntary contributors," he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga had previously reassured Kenyans that if they contributed to the levy, the government would raise Sh1 billion every month. This guaranteed amount would be provided to investors, instilling confidence and attracting further interest.

According to the PS, the Housing Fund is like a national chama (savings group).

"We determined that in order for us to be able to provide those houses at those prices Sh5000, Sh10,000, Sh15,000, we have got to do something that every Kenyan knows how to do. And that is a national chama," the PS said in a recent interview with Spice FM.

Charles Hinga
Charles Hinga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto has also defended the housing proposal which he has said was part of his campaign promise and which must be implemented since it will create over 1 million job opportunities.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Oscar Sudi's controversial reaction to UDA vice chairperson resignation

Oscar Sudi's controversial reaction to UDA vice chairperson resignation

ATPU seize holy water & handkerchiefs from pastor Ezekiel’s church

ATPU seize holy water & handkerchiefs from pastor Ezekiel’s church

CS Kuria reveals number of Kenyans already contributing to the proposed housing fund

CS Kuria reveals number of Kenyans already contributing to the proposed housing fund

UDA vice chairman resigns, dumps party to protest high cost of living & housing fund

UDA vice chairman resigns, dumps party to protest high cost of living & housing fund

Mombasa tycoon addresses fallout with governor and relocating famous sculptures

Mombasa tycoon addresses fallout with governor and relocating famous sculptures

‘Yesu Wa Tongaren’ lights up social media after joining TikTok, with a warm reception

‘Yesu Wa Tongaren’ lights up social media after joining TikTok, with a warm reception

Governor Susan Kihika responds to reports on her disappearance from limelight

Governor Susan Kihika responds to reports on her disappearance from limelight

Kindiki reveals how Mackenzie eliminated followers who wanted to leave

Kindiki reveals how Mackenzie eliminated followers who wanted to leave

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIS headquarters in Nairobi

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

President William Ruto during a Sunday service at Isiolo Boys High School on May 21, 2023

Ruto responds to Kenyans who don't want houses & 3% housing fund levy

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

PS Esther Ngero quits after Ruto reshuffle

Charles Hinga

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy