CS Murkomen gives way forward after multiple accidents along Southern Bypass

The public has expressed apprehensions regarding the adequacy of safety measures during the extensive repair and upgrade works currently in progress.

The maintenance project primarily involves patching and resurfacing to address cracks that have emerged due to the natural aging of the bitumen.

However, a series of recent accidents on this vital route have sparked inquiries into the overall safety protocols during these repairs.

Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen, expressed his condolences to the affected families, acknowledging the unfortunate loss of lives in the recent accidents on the Southern Bypass.

He assured the public that investigations are underway to ascertain the causes of these incidents and prevent any future occurrences.

To ensure road safety during the ongoing construction, the contractor has taken measures such as the installation of prominent road signage and temporary speed bumps made of quarry dust in the repaired sections.

These precautions are aimed at enforcing the stipulated speed limit of 50KPH in construction zones, critical for preserving the road's quality and guaranteeing the safety of all road users.

Moreover, heightened police presence near the construction sites is intended to deter motorists from surpassing the designated speed limit, enhancing overall compliance.

However, the ministry acknowledged the challenges faced in the ongoing repairs, particularly the considerable traffic volumes impeding progress.

This traffic surge has affected the set timelines for the completion of the maintenance works.

In response to the public's concerns, the ministry, in collaboration with the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and the contractor, is actively addressing safety measures and ensuring enhanced precautionary actions to prevent road accidents during this critical phase of construction.

Motorists have been urged to strictly adhere to the indicated speed limits and respect road signage when approaching these construction zones to guarantee their safety and the quality of road infrastructure.

KeNHA has also issued a public notice delineating the maintenance zones and the specific speed limits applicable to these areas.

CS Murkomen also added that the ministry is making steady progress in the installation of speed cameras along the nation's highways, with the pilot phase already underway.