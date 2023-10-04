The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Murkomen gives way forward after multiple accidents along Southern Bypass

Denis Mwangi

Motorists have raised serious concerns about the safety of the Southern Bypass in Nairobi County

Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate’s Roads & Transport committee
Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate’s Roads & Transport committee

The Ministry of Roads and Transport has responded to growing concerns over the safety of the Southern Bypass in Nairobi County amidst ongoing road maintenance activities.

Recommended articles

The public has expressed apprehensions regarding the adequacy of safety measures during the extensive repair and upgrade works currently in progress.

The maintenance project primarily involves patching and resurfacing to address cracks that have emerged due to the natural aging of the bitumen.

However, a series of recent accidents on this vital route have sparked inquiries into the overall safety protocols during these repairs.

ADVERTISEMENT
Vehicles using the Southern Bypass in Nairobi
Vehicles using the Southern Bypass in Nairobi Vehicles using the Southern Bypass in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen, expressed his condolences to the affected families, acknowledging the unfortunate loss of lives in the recent accidents on the Southern Bypass.

He assured the public that investigations are underway to ascertain the causes of these incidents and prevent any future occurrences.

To ensure road safety during the ongoing construction, the contractor has taken measures such as the installation of prominent road signage and temporary speed bumps made of quarry dust in the repaired sections.

These precautions are aimed at enforcing the stipulated speed limit of 50KPH in construction zones, critical for preserving the road's quality and guaranteeing the safety of all road users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, heightened police presence near the construction sites is intended to deter motorists from surpassing the designated speed limit, enhancing overall compliance.

However, the ministry acknowledged the challenges faced in the ongoing repairs, particularly the considerable traffic volumes impeding progress.

This traffic surge has affected the set timelines for the completion of the maintenance works.

In response to the public's concerns, the ministry, in collaboration with the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and the contractor, is actively addressing safety measures and ensuring enhanced precautionary actions to prevent road accidents during this critical phase of construction.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during a past media briefing at Harambee House
Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during a past media briefing at Harambee House Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists have been urged to strictly adhere to the indicated speed limits and respect road signage when approaching these construction zones to guarantee their safety and the quality of road infrastructure.

KeNHA has also issued a public notice delineating the maintenance zones and the specific speed limits applicable to these areas.

CS Murkomen also added that the ministry is making steady progress in the installation of speed cameras along the nation's highways, with the pilot phase already underway.

These measures are expected to significantly enhance road safety, fulfilling the ministry's commitment to safeguarding lives on the roads.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan Netflix users to lose free access as paid plans take center stage

Kenyan Netflix users to lose free access as paid plans take center stage

Millions KDF soldiers' families receive if they die in battle within & outside Kenya

Millions KDF soldiers' families receive if they die in battle within & outside Kenya

CS Murkomen gives way forward after multiple accidents along Southern Bypass

CS Murkomen gives way forward after multiple accidents along Southern Bypass

Watch: Bipartisan talks come to a near halt after Kalonzo & Hassan Omar clash

Watch: Bipartisan talks come to a near halt after Kalonzo & Hassan Omar clash

Al Shabaab militants die after IED backfires on them

Al Shabaab militants die after IED backfires on them

Education ministry temporarily closes Eregi Girls High School

Education ministry temporarily closes Eregi Girls High School

Face masks may be reintroduced as diphtheria spreads to 18 states including Lagos, FCT

Face masks may be reintroduced as diphtheria spreads to 18 states including Lagos, FCT

What U.S. President Joe Biden & Ruto discussed in private phone call

What U.S. President Joe Biden & Ruto discussed in private phone call

Deported Chinese tycoon sneaks back to Nairobi, CS Kindiki demands answers

Deported Chinese tycoon sneaks back to Nairobi, CS Kindiki demands answers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaking during the opening of the Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2023

Ruto's Maisha Namba and digital ID launch suffers setback

Eric Maigo's parents

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

President William Ruto with his son-in-law Alexander Ezenagu at State House, Nairobi

Ruto's son-in-law lands 2 lucrative roles in Kenya

A man holding a Kenyan passport

How to check if your passport is ready for collection at Department of Immigration