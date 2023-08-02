The sports category has moved to a new website.

Murkomen clarifies dismissal of lady Ruto described as 'corrupt to the core'

Denis Mwangi

Using her as an example, President Ruto warned his appointees that those involved in corruption would lose their jobs.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen reads the NTSA accident statistics in his office on December 19, 2022
Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen reads the NTSA accident statistics in his office on December 19, 2022

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen cleared the air about the dismissal of a former government official whom President William Ruto accused of being “corrupt to the core”.

CS Murkomen, in a statement on Tuesday night, August 1, said that the said official was dismissed in May 2023.

For the avoidance of doubt the officer mentioned by President Ruto was dismissed from the government agency on 29th of May 2023 after the due process was followed,” he stated.

Earlier in the day, during the signing of performance contracts for Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and other senior government officials, the head of state expressed displeasure with the lady’s performance.

CS Kipchumba Murkomen in a virtual meeting with my counterpart from Uganda, the Minister for Works and Transport Gen (Rtd) Katumba Wamala
CS Kipchumba Murkomen in a virtual meeting with my counterpart from Uganda, the Minister for Works and Transport Gen (Rtd) Katumba Wamala

Using her as an example, President Ruto warned his appointees that those involved in corruption would lose their jobs.

For those who have engaged in corruption, incorrigibly…because I know for example the people in the procurement space, there was one lady in one of the roads departments, corrupt to the core.

“To the extent that she could not be transferred by anybody even by the minister because if she was transferred, she would go to court buy the court process and make sure that she's returned. That is where corruption has taken us. Kipchumba Murkomen hope that lady no longer works for the Government of Kenya,” President Ruto said.

READ: Ruto outsmarts cartels, locks them out of Sh3.6 billion

The head of state also asked public servants to be servants rather than masters of the people.

We must work harder and better to deliver on our promises. We have an opportunity to change our country,” he said, adding that incompetence will not be tolerated.

President William Ruto received a report from the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms at State House on August 1, 2023
President William Ruto received a report from the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms at State House on August 1, 2023

President Ruto explained that the government had resolved to enhance its performance by incorporating the actualisation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda into the performance contracting.

Our objective is to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of public services,” he said.

On his part, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua asked public servants to be service-driven, adding that there is no time to waste.

“Our friendship will only be based on performance. Let us work and do what we have to do for Kenyans,” he argued.

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi emphasised the need to streamline performance management in the public sector, and noted that it will help in planning, budgeting and service delivery.

