The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto reprimands Moses Kuria, Kithure Kindiki at State House [Video]

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto demanded a written explanation for the blunder by CS Moses Kuria, CS Kithure Kindiki and other government officials.

Collage of President William Ruto, Trade CS Moses Kuria and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki
Collage of President William Ruto, Trade CS Moses Kuria and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

President William Ruto read the riot act to members of the executive who arrived late for the signing of performance contracts at State House, Nairobi.

Recommended articles

President Ruto hosted Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, heads of parastatals and other senior government officials for the signing of performance contracts on Tuesday, August 1.

According to an official programme released by State House Press Secretary Emmanuel Talam, the event was to begin at exactly 8:00 a.m.

Addressing the latecomers, the head of state demanded a written explanation on his desk.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These performance contracts have been going on for 28 years so people may mistakenly think that it is a ritual. That is why people resolve to the old, incompetent excuses, that there was traffic, for them not to be in the most important public function.

For those who came late and are members of the Executive, I will be expecting a written explanation and it should not include matters of traffic, on why they do not take these performance contacts seriously,” he said.

By the time President Ruto was leaving his desk, among those who were not called to sign their performance contracts were Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and his Trade counterpart Moses Kuria.

The head of state reiterated that all government officials are obligated to fulfil the terms included in their contracts and failure to do so will lead to termination.

ADVERTISEMENT

He whipped the senior government officials to complete stalled projects, increase productivity, and deliver the campaign pledges in line with the bottom-up economic transformation.

READ: Ruto turns back 3 PSs from cabinet meeting

He noted that Kenyans had grown tired of unfulfilled promises and many had a perception that government projects were just schemes to siphon money through tenders.

It will not be business as usual. I made a promise to Kenyans that there is no money to steal,” he stated.

President Ruto also challenged government officials to be informed about their dockets stressing that many did not know what goes on in their departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The moment I know more than you in your ministry then you must begin to understand that something is very wrong. Because by the constitution, you are supposed to advise me. Explain to me how you are going to advise me if you have less information than I do,” Ruto stated.

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023
President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023 President William Ruto during a media breifing at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The head of state termed the lack of adequate knowledge about one's job as the highest level of incompetence.

During his speech, DP Rigathi Gachagua said that President Ruto would not allow friendship to come between his mandate to deliver on his campaign promises.

DP Gachagua added that former politicians appointed by the head of state should be aware that their relationship with President Ruto would be on the basis of delivering on their performance contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I saw the people who were late then looked at the president's face and immediately knew there was trouble. Today is a very important day and you arrive here while the president is seated, as who? These are things I don't understand," he spoke.

Gachagua stated that since assuming office, he has been late for only one meeting and at the time, President Ruto had revised his schedule and causing the mix up.

He reiterated that his boss was keen to renew his contract with Kenyans in 2027 and thus would not let anyone compromise his plan.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Kindiki speaks after Al Shabaab attack claims elected politician's wife

CS Kindiki speaks after Al Shabaab attack claims elected politician's wife

Ruto reprimands Moses Kuria, Kithure Kindiki at State House [Video]

Ruto reprimands Moses Kuria, Kithure Kindiki at State House [Video]

Kenya cautions Russia against supporting coups in Africa

Kenya cautions Russia against supporting coups in Africa

Kalonzo appointed to lead Azimio's delegation ahead of talks with Ruto camp

Kalonzo appointed to lead Azimio's delegation ahead of talks with Ruto camp

Raila, Jalang'o party the night away amid purge against ODM rebels [Video]

Raila, Jalang'o party the night away amid purge against ODM rebels [Video]

CS Machogu unveils HEF portal for university scholarships, bursaries & loans

CS Machogu unveils HEF portal for university scholarships, bursaries & loans

How to check KUCCPS placement for 2022 KCSE candidates via mobile phone

How to check KUCCPS placement for 2022 KCSE candidates via mobile phone

Ex-Kemri MD Davy Koech's letter to Ruto from prison that secured his freedom

Ex-Kemri MD Davy Koech's letter to Ruto from prison that secured his freedom

What I told Raila - Ruto confirms details of private meeting [Video]

What I told Raila - Ruto confirms details of private meeting [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Public Service Commission (PSC).

Gov't announces 8,000 ministry jobs for Kenyans [How to apply]

Daniel Wanyeki in Canada Photo: Cara Nickerson/CBC

How Kenyan who left bank job found himself homeless in Canada

Candidates at a past KDF recruitment drive

KDF announces recruitment drive - dates & how to apply

A collage of President William Ruto and Raila Odinga

What I told Raila - Ruto confirms details of private meeting [Video]