ADVERTISEMENT
Soipan Tuya mourns brother: What we know about his death, burial

Lynet Okumu

Defence CS Soipan Tuya and her family are mourning the loss of her brother, James Sadala Tuya, who was an official at the Narok County Assembly.

  • Defence CS Soipan Tuya is mourning the loss of her brother, James Sadala Tuya, an official at the Narok County Assembly.
  • Sadala Tuya is survived by his wife and two children.
  • He was highly respected within the community and had a positive influence in Narok County.

Defence Cabinet Secretary (CS) Roselinda Soipan Tuya and her family are in mourning following the passing of her brother, James Sadala Tuya.

Born in 1974, Sadala passed away in October, after a short illness, leaving behind a family, friends, and a community deeply saddened by his loss.

The cortege departed from the Lee Funeral Home on Wednesday, 6 November, headed for his final resting place in Leshuta Village, Narok County.

The service was attended by prominent figures in Kenya's political and government landscape, who gathered to offer their condolences and support to the Tuya family.

The late James Sadala Tuya was the son of the late Hon. Samson Ole Tuya and Pauline Tuya.

He was one of eight siblings, including CS Soipan Tuya. His family describes him as a beloved husband, father, uncle, brother, and friend. Sadala is survived by his wife, Miriam Tuya, and their two children, Lekishon and Namelok.

In addition to his immediate family, Sadala leaves behind many nieces and nephews who fondly remember him.

He was also a cherished son-in-law to the late Hon. Jackson Angaine and Mama Jennifer Angaine, as well as a respected brother-in-law to the Angaine, Pasoi, Nchoe, Nairuko, and Mathenge families. Known for his warm personality, Sadala maintained strong bonds with numerous relatives and friends.

The funeral service was attended by several political and government leaders who joined the family in remembering Sadala’s life and legacy.

Among those present were key figures from the Defence Ministry, including the Chief of Defence Forces, alongside Narok Governor Patrick Olentutu, Senator Ledama Olekina, and other local leaders and members of parliament.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, in his tribute, highlighted Sadala’s role within the community and his work with the County Assembly of Narok.

Governor Ole Ntutu spoke warmly of Sadala, describing him as a friendly and approachable person who was highly respected among colleagues and locals alike. His positive influence in the county was widely acknowledged by those who knew him.

Sadala’s extended family includes many prominent families and clans in Kenya, demonstrating his strong roots and widespread connections.

His loss is felt by numerous relatives from the Simel, Kirruti, Sompisha, Maseenke, Pusi, Nkukuu, and Kahura families, as well as by cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

