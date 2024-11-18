The incident occurred on Saturday, November 16, when a four-storey building near Kariakoo Market unexpectedly crumbled.

President Samia sends condolences

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased and those affected by the collapse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzania: 80 people rescued in Kariokor building collapse as death toll hits 13 Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking from Brazil, where she is attending the G20 leaders’ summit, the President assured that the government would cover all medical expenses for the injured and arrange dignified burials for those who lost their lives.

"The government stands with the affected families in this time of sorrow," President Suluhu said, highlighting the commitment to ensuring support for all victims.

Rescue efforts

According to Suluhu, among the 80 individuals rescued from the rubble, 26 remain hospitalised due to serious injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue teams, comprising security forces, medical personnel, and volunteers, have been trying to locate and save those trapped under the debris.

The President commended the collective efforts of private organisations, health professionals, and members of the public who joined hands in the rescue mission.

“The cooperation exhibited by all parties involved in this rescue operation is commendable and deeply appreciated,” she said.

Tanzania: 80 people rescued in Kariokor building collapse as death toll hits 13 Pulse Live Kenya

Samia orders investigations

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of the collapse remains undetermined, but President Samia has emphasised the need for a detailed investigation.

She directed the Prime Minister to lead a team of building inspectors in conducting a thorough assessment of all structures in Kariakoo Market.

“This incident underscores the need for stricter oversight in the construction sector. Once the rescue mission is completed, I want a full report on the condition of all buildings in Kariakoo,” she stated.

Authorities have also been instructed to obtain a detailed account from the building owner to determine if any negligence or violations occurred during construction.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Call for accountability

This incident has raised concerns about construction standards and safety in Tanzania.

Kariakoo, one of Dar es Salaam’s busiest areas, is known for its vibrant market and dense population. Residents have expressed fears that other structures in the area might also be at risk.