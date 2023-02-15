ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

David Ndii admits to experimenting with Kenya's economy in TV interview

Fabian Simiyu

David Ndii was appointed as chair of the President's Council of Economic Advisors in October 2022.

David Ndii
David Ndii

Economist David Ndii on Tuesday admitted to experimenting with Kenya's economy, justifying the method as a necessity in development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Speaking on News Night, Ndii added that his work on developing economic policies being implemented by the President William Ruto administration started long before Ruto became head of state.

"I was tasked by the President more than two years ago, that if we do win the election, I should be thinking about an implementation mechanism.

David Ndii
David Ndii Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Hussein Mohammed, David Ndii land lucrative jobs at State House [List]

"We had a few parameters about how we could do it. So I spent quite a bit of time researching and looking at different models which have worked elsewhere and of course, it's something that I know about," said Ndii, citing his academic and professional credentials.

Addressing accusations of experimenting with the Kenyan economy, Ndii admitted that the claims are true, insisting that it is a necessary process.

"There is no development experience that is not an innovation. There is no country that has developed based on a template downloaded from another one.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

"Nobody saw the Chinese coming. There is no development that is heralded. It is all bold experimentation. It's innovation. Where do new companies come from? Do they copy old ones?" Ndii argued.

Ndii also shed some light on the Hustler Fund, highlighting its benefits and clarifying on who controls the programme.

David Ndii (left) and Mohamed Wehliye
David Ndii (left) and Mohamed Wehliye Pulse Live Kenya

READ: David Ndii schools Kenyans on the type of IMF loan gov't took

The presidential advisor quashed claims that the government is fully responsible for the Hustler Fund, stating that private corporations are the custodians of the project.

"The Hustler Fund is run by the private sector, we have no access to it. No public official has access to it. It is fully automated and run by an engine provided by the telcos," said Ndii.

David Ndii
David Ndii Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto reveals number of Kenyans struggling to repay Hustler Fund loans

He further advocated for the project, saying that its beneficiaries are living a more dignified life.

"The most significant benefit of the Hustler Fund is dignity because somebody who needs Sh500 does not have to go and broadcast it to people who will then laugh at you. They can get the Sh500 in the privacy of their phone," he commented.

Ndii's remark comes a few weeks after President Ruto confirmed that 800,000 Kenyans are struggling to repay their loan after borrowing from the programme. The President made the statement on February 3, 2023.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DCI takes legal action over alleged raid at Matiang'i's Karen home

DCI takes legal action over alleged raid at Matiang'i's Karen home

David Ndii admits to experimenting with Kenya's economy in TV interview

David Ndii admits to experimenting with Kenya's economy in TV interview

Ministry probes schools helping students skip junior secondary

Ministry probes schools helping students skip junior secondary

Uhuru lands another high-profile international appointment

Uhuru lands another high-profile international appointment

Kenyans react to Linet Toto's proposal [Photos]

Kenyans react to Linet Toto's proposal [Photos]

Ruto's message to Atwoli & other union leaders

Ruto's message to Atwoli & other union leaders

Senate rule that forced 2 senators to be sent out of chambers

Senate rule that forced 2 senators to be sent out of chambers

Raila sheds light on Mbadi's exit saga

Raila sheds light on Mbadi's exit saga

Natembeya narrates horrifying ordeal that moved him to leave security and join politics

Natembeya narrates horrifying ordeal that moved him to leave security and join politics

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barbara Magoha speaking at Consolata Shrine in Nairobi on February 9, 2023

Barbara Magoha recounts how husband appeared to her in a dream day after his death

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Raila rushes to Matiangi's house after reports of police presence [Video]

Collage of Police IG Japheth Koome and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'

Police IG speaks after reports of Matiangi's house raid

An undated image of George Magoha and his wife Barbara with their son Michael

Brother in-law reveals vetting Magoha underwent to marry Nigerian wife Barbara