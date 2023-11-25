The sports category has moved to a new website.

News  >  Local

New twist in Sh94M cash heist as DCI unearth new evidence & arrest more suspects

Charles Ouma

Detectives unearthed new evidence, leading to the arrest of supervisors and staff at the courier and security company

A man in handcuffs (twitter)

Investigations into the theft of Sh94 million cash from a Wells Fargo cash-in-transit vehicle has taken a new twist with detectives unearthing new information and arresting four more suspects linked to the Quickmart Supermarket heist money heist that happened on November 06, 2023.

Recommended articles

In a statement released on Saturday, police confirmed that four more suspects were arrested after analysis of forensic evidence.

The quartet are all employees of the courier and security company and will remain in police custody over the weekend for processing and arraignment in court.

“After thorough analysis of forensic evidence, detectives pursuing suspects in the November 6 thievery of over Sh94.9 million while on transit by Wells Fargo staffers have today arrested four more suspected accomplices, all employees of the courier and security company.

“The four are Joel Oyuchi Mweseli - controller/planner, the in charge of drivers Harrison Mugendi Njeru, fleet supervisor Caleb Ouma Okinyi and the in charge of crew commanders Mr Ronald Ouma Oluu.” Read part of a statement released by the DCI.

Negligence of duty and conspiring with prime suspects still at large

The four are believed to have conspired with the two prime suspects in the heist who still remain at large.

“Besides negligence of duty, the four staffers who are guests of the state for the weekend are believed to have conspired with the two prime suspects (Daniel Mugetha and Anthony Nduiki) who are still at large.” Added the DCI.

A total of eight suspects have so far been arrested with the directorate of Criminal Investigations exuding confidence in resolving the crime and bringing those responsible to face justice.

READ: New twist on Sh94M cash heist as DCI goes after 3rd suspect

According to the They added that the four suspects are believed to have conspired with the two prime suspects (Daniel Mugetha and Anthony Nduiki) who are still at large.

Last weekend saw police recover the vehicle believed to have been used in the heist, busting two men making modifications on the vehicle, including changing its colour.

The two are Michael Matolo Njeru and Samwel Onyango with detectives also recovering a new set of number plates that had been mounted on the vehicle, different from the ones captured on CCTV cameras.

A collage of the money recovered by DCI Pulse Live Kenya

Two other suspects identified as Ismael Patrick Gitonga and Martin Nderi Nganga were also arrested in the sweep with police recovering a total of Sh9.1 million.

The cash that had been stashed in a jerrycan and suitcase is believed to be part of the Sh94.9 million loot that the criminals behind the heist stole.

