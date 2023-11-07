The theft of Sh94 million cash from a Wells Fargo cash-in-transit vehicle has taken a new twist with the introduction of a third suspect.
New twist on Sh94M cash heist as DCI goes after 3rd suspect
Eyewitnesses narrated how the cash was loaded onto a getaway car
Recommended articles
Initially the DCI special operations team had locked down on two suspects, Daniel Mungai Mugetha (crew commander) and Anthony Nduiki Waigumo (driver) who disappeared with the cash at 7:30 am on Monday, November 7.
However, eyewitnesses revealed that the heist had the help of a third person who was spotted at the scene where the vehicle was found abandoned.
According to eyewitness reports, the vehicle had only one occupant when it was parked at a dumpsite in South C along the Southern Bypass.
The driver left and returned with two accomplices who helped load the cash in the getaway car and abandoned the cash-in-transit lorry.
Police officers are reviewing CCTV footage near the scene to establish the identity of the third suspect.
According to a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the driver and crew commander managed to sneak out of the company headquarters in South C without the police officers who had been assigned to escort them.
“Oblivious that the truck no. KBA 517T they were to escort had minutes earlier sneaked away, the armed escort team went to enquire from the management why the loading was taking too long. By that time, neither the truck nor the crew members could be traced,” the DCI said.
In the meantime, the authorities have shared the photos of the two prime suspects, asking the public to submit any information on their whereabouts.
As investigators delve into the intricacies of the heist, several key inquiries emerge, each crucial in piecing together the puzzle of this audacious robbery.
The audacity with which the driver and crew commander managed to evade their police escort at the company headquarters raises questions about potential security lapses.
Investigators will be looking for answers as to the circumstances surrounding their escape, examining security protocols, and seeking to understand if internal collaborators facilitated their departure unnoticed.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke