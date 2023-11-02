4 arrested for allegedly robbing tourists Sh13.5 million

The incident, which occurred on October 28, 2023, unfolded as the couple fell prey to an elaborate fake gold decoy orchestrated in Nairobi's affluent Runda area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jack Ouma Okwiri, Nashon Otieno Angudha, Felix Ochieng' Nyongesa, and Ronald Arani Kirera.

The operation leading to their capture took place at The Social House Nairobi Hotel in Lavington and an office building in Runda Glory Valley no. 685.

Items recovered from suspects in alleged Sh13.5 million gold scam Pulse Live Kenya

The victims, an Australian man and his Ugandan wife, were lured to Nairobi under the guise of a gold business deal.

The elaborate plan involved a contact person, 'Raymond from England,' who connected the couple with Felix Ochieng Nyongesa, posing as the gold seller.

WhatsApp conversations ensued, leading to a meeting at Village Market in Gigiri on October 28.

Upon arrival at the agreed venue, the couple was picked up by a driver in a Toyota Prado and taken to an office building along Glory Road in Runda.

Unbeknownst to them, more than 10 assailants lay in wait. The initial VIP treatment swiftly transformed into a violent ordeal, with the victims subjected to physical assault, strangulation, and attempts of rape.

The assailants made off with $60,000 (Sh9 million) in cash and jewelry valued at over $30,000 (Sh4.5 million).

In a state of fear, pain, and desperation, the couple was later dumped at Rehema Hse within the CBD.

Good Samaritans assisted them to a South B hospital, where they received medical attention before reporting the incident to DCI Gigiri.

An intensive operation, led by a team of crime research detectives, resulted in the arrest of the four suspects.

The recovery of incriminating evidence at their Runda office included money counting machines, metallic boxes, forged certificates of mines, customs reflector jackets, military boots, KRA certificates, stamps, a Kenyan flag, and fake golden metal bars.

As investigations unfold, the DCI has issued a warning regarding the surge in gold scams and similar fraudulent activities.

They cautioned potential victims about the existence of well-organized criminal rings and assure the public that detectives are actively pursuing these criminals.

