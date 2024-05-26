The sports category has moved to a new website.

DCI bust 3 Kenyans cocaine valued at Sh27.5 million & several air tickets

Charles Ouma

Several tickets and cash was also recovered during the arrest

Kenya police car in a past arrest
Detectives have arrested three suspects and recovered cocaine valued at Sh27.5 million.

The suspects who were planning to travel with the drugs were apprehended in Donholm.

Their black suitcases had a total of 298 pellets of cocaine concealed in three teddy bears.

"As the DCI tightens the noose on drug traffickers, three suspects found with 298 pellets of cocaine concealed in three teddy bears have been arrested at their house in New Donholm area, Nairobi.

"(The three) were intercepted yesterday by a team of ANU & OSU crime busters with a black suitcase, whose contents were a few clothes, toiletries and three teddy bears.” read the DCI report in part.

The suspects were also found with SH37,000 which detectives believe could be linked to drug dealings.

Also recovered during the raid are several tickets to different destinations indicating that one of the suspects was set to fly out in what is believed to be a drug trafficking mission.

"On ripping the teddy bears open 298 pellets of the nose candy weighing about 6.8kg estimated at Sh27.5 million in street value were discovered, alongside several air tickets for different destinations in the name of the female suspect." Added DCI.

According to the police, the successful raid was as a result of a tip from members of the public who flagged the suspicious actvities of the suspects.

"The DCI warns traffickers that their misplaced efforts will only earn them tickets to courtrooms and correctional facilities," added DCI.

The arrests come barely a week after a similar raid saw three suspects (two Nigerians and a Kenyan woman) arrested on suspicion of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine trafficking.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detailed that Stephen Emenike, Chijioke Andrew Maduka, and Margaret Wanjiku Kioni were ambushed on Friday May 17 at their hideout in Clay City, Kasarani.

Two Nigerian nationals and a Kenyan woman who were arrested on suspicion of drug traficking
During the raid, detectives recovered assorted drugs estimated to have a street value of over Ksh.1.3 million.

Police also seized weighing machines and packaging materials believed to be used by the trio and their accomplices in the illicit trade.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

