Immigration PS Bitok: 45,000 passports backlog to be sorted in 2 weeks

Denis Mwangi

DCI crackdown on passport brokers goes countrywide

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok holding passports
Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok holding passports

The crackdown on suspected brokers and their accomplices linked to the passports-issuance racket will be extended to other cities and towns.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok has announced that the arrest on the recent arrest in Nyayo House of four suspected brokers will be extended to the Directorate of Immigration’s regional offices.

“The crackdown that is around Nyayo house will be extended to other cities and towns like Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii and many other places where there are complaints from Kenyans that are not able to get services because they’re people who are suspected to be abetting corruption,” he said.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok speak at past function
Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok speak at past function Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok speak at past function Pulse Live Kenya
Speaking in Mombasa on August 31, during a meeting of the National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation, PS Bitok said the backlog on the processing passports will be cleared in two weeks.

“Right now, we are producing around 3,600 passports per day. We have managed to reduce the backlog that was around 100,000 passports to around 45,000. We are projecting that in the next two weeks, there will be no backlog,” PS Bitok said.

He added that with the arrival of new printers and the implementation of the proposed private-public-partnership, the waiting period for passports will be cut down to within a week and eventually lead to express services.

“We have ordered for new printers and enough booklets for Kenyans. Going forward, applying, and getting passports will take you a maximum of seven days. We believe it will be possible to get passports within three days. We going to introduce express services to ensure that Kenyans get passports within the shortest time possible,” the PS spoke.

He added that the government was determined to rid Nyayo House of conmen and middlemen who are suspected to be working with Immigration officers to extort bribes from applicants seeking passports and other services.

"Besides Immigration Services, Nyayo House hosts many other government offices. I want to assure Kenyans that we are going to make Nyayo House a place where you can expect to be served diligently without having to know anyone or parting with bribes," PS Bitok stated.

On August 25, DCI officers arrested four men inside Nyayo House over suspected soliciting of bribes.

The suspects’ phones were confiscated as the officers seek evidence to support prosecution for defrauding unsuspecting applicants.

The Mombasa meeting had been convened to discuss regulations to enforce the Refugees Act.

The National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation chaired by Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga is responsible for ensuring statutory laws and regulations are in harmony with the Constitution and acts of Parliament.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Prof Julius Bitok during a retreat for the onboarding of public universities to eCitizen on August 10, 2023
Immigration and Citizen Services PS Prof Julius Bitok during a retreat for the onboarding of public universities to eCitizen on August 10, 2023 Immigration and Citizen Services PS Prof Julius Bitok during a retreat for the onboarding of public universities to eCitizen on August 10, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Chepkonga said the new regulations were important to help Kenya strike a balance between its humanitarian obligations to regional and international conventions on refugees and the country’s strategic interests.

“It’s very important how we handle refugees in this country because we are a very kind country, and we are also very exposed,” he stated.

The regulations are intended to, among other things, anchor the Shirika Plan that proposes to move refugees from camps to integrated settlements.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

