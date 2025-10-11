Stunning shift in MP Orero that most people missed in viral 'peleka kwa Ruto' video

Kibra Member of Parliament Peter Orero has come under fire with a video documenting his interaction with CNN’s Larry Madowo going viral.

The video which was shared by Madowo online shows the MP’s vehicle being driven on the wrong side of the road and blocking oncoming traffic when it comes with the journalist was travelling in.

Madowo is heard asking the MP and his driver why they are driving on the wrong side of the road, but in a clear display of arrogance and perhaps a belief that they are immune to consequences of their actions, the duo dismiss the journalist and his concerns as "takataka" (garbage) daring him to present the clip to President William Ruto.

Their interaction is caught in the clip that is 26-seconds long but something significant happens in the 20th second.

Sudden change in MP Peter Orero's facial expression

The sneer and glee which appears to reflect the arrogance of a man used to getting his way with the belief that he is immune to consequences quickly disappears.

His face quickly turns from to a sheepish grin as he lowers his voice and attempts to pull a smile to deescalate the situation.

The smile proved elusive, but the change in body language and attempt to lower his voice, almost as if to choke on his words is noticeable in the clip shared by the journalist.

His driver dismissively continued hurling offensive words at Madowo in the clip that has since gone viral.

What may have caused the change in his expression

The switch in MP Orero’s facial reactions happens in a split second that is almost easy to miss and takes a keen eye to pick out but this is a significant moment in their interaction.

Possible explanation to the MP’s reaction is that he may have recognised the person on the receiving end of their arrogance and foul language as the influential and trusted journalist with a solid reputation and a massive following on social media.

The MP may have also realized that their interaction was been caught on camera with the reality of their rogue behaviour and arrogance going viral on social media dawning on them.

Only the MP can tell if it was a case of being embarrassed of his unbecoming behaviour that he appeared proud of in private but embarrassed of publicly.

Whether it was also as a result of the realisation of who he was on the receiving end of his actions and foul language which he appeared proud and comfortable of before he realized it was the accomplished journalist is a matter that only he can clarify.

Meanwhile, Larry is keen on following the instructions hurled at him by the duo and taking the clip to President William Ruto.

