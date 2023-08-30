The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

4 arrested at Nyayo House as probe into passport & immigration bribery starts

Denis Mwangi

CS Kithure Kindiki makes good his threat to declare Nyayo House as a crime scene and dismantle cartels

A man holding a Kenyan passport
A man holding a Kenyan passport

Four people suspected of soliciting bribes and defrauding Kenyans seeking immigration services within Nyayo House, Nairobi have been arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

The arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected fraud at Nyayo House.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki, has vowed to deal with the cartels and corruption at Nyayo House.

A photo of Nyayo House
A photo of Nyayo House A photo of Nyayo House Pulse Live Kenya
He has dared to declare the office a crime scene and promised to dismantle the passport cartel.

To tackle the backlog, the immigration department has introduced night shifts and purchased new printing equipment.

The Nyayo House Passport Office has also extended its business hours to 9 pm to process more applications.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking at Harambee House Annex in Nairobi
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking at Harambee House Annex in Nairobi Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking at Harambee House Annex in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The challenges at Nyayo House have been a source of frustration for Kenyans seeking to acquire passports.

The process has been slow and marred by corruption, with cartels demanding bribes to process applications faster.

The CS expressed his intention to declare Nyayo House in Nairobi a crime scene due to widespread reports of corruption in passport processing.

He highlighted that Nyayo House, which houses the Directorate of Immigration Services, has become a breeding ground for individuals involved in corrupt activities.

Kindiki received numerous complaints from citizens and even from foreign counterparts about deliberate delays in passport processing.

