Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have finally arrested Nigerian, Christian Kadima Mwambay suspected of killing his girlfriend who is also a prominent city lawyer at her house in Syokimau.

According to DCI, the suspect who was on the run was arrested in his hideout at a city lodging, after members of the public shared crucial information, with the sleuths.

Kadima is suspected of killing the prominent city lawyer whom he had been living with.

The suspect is said to have been spotted leaving the victim's house on Thursday night, before her lifeless body was found inside her bedroom on Friday morning.

"Detectives have finally arrested Christian Mwambay Kadima, who has been on the run since the wee hours of the morning, following the gruesome murder of a prominent city lawyer. Our boys who have been hot on his trail, have some minutes ago smoked him out of his hideout, at a lodging in the city. Kadima had tried to outsmart our officers by driving his getaway car to Riruta, to create a false impression on his whereabouts. However, our sleuths were too clever for his antics.

He is currently in lawful custody, being processed for his despicable act. DCI thanks the members of the public who gave crucial information, leading to his arrest," said DCI.

In an earlier tweet, the detectives said the victim's body had bloody bruises, as they called on members of the public with details that could lead to the suspect's arrest to come forward.

"DCI detectives are on the trail of a foreign national, suspected to have murdered a prominent female lawyer he had been living with in Syokimau, Machakos. In a report made to our officers, the suspect who bears a Nigerian passport was spotted leaving the victim's hse. last night, before the lifeless body of the renowned lawyer was found in her bedroom today morning.

The househelp grew suspicious when by 10am, her employer hadn’t woken up. She then walked into her bedroom only to find her lying lifeless on the bed, with bloody bruises on her body.

Processing of the crime scene is still ongoing, with detectives heightening the search for the suspect identified as Christian Kadima Mwambay.

Should anyone have information that may assist in his arrest, simply call our DCI toll-free number 0800 722 203." tweeted DCI.