The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI summons Babu Owino

Denis Mwangi

Babu Owino has termed the summon as total madness.

Embakasi MP Babu Owino attending the burial ceremony of Rex Kanyike Masai at Machakos on July 5, 2024
Embakasi MP Babu Owino attending the burial ceremony of Rex Kanyike Masai at Machakos on July 5, 2024

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, has been summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi.

Recommended articles

The summons, issued by Chief Inspector Eunice Njue, relates to allegations of incitement and money laundering under Section 96 of the Penal Code.

The official summons requires Babu Owino to present himself at the DCI Nairobi County Headquarters on July 24, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The document states that Owino is believed to have information pertinent to the ongoing investigations and must furnish the DCI with full details regarding the case.

The summons reads, in part: "Under the powers conferred to me under this section, I request you Hon Babu Owino to report to me at DCI Nairobi County Headquarters Police Station on the 24th day of July 2024 at 9:00 a.m. and furnish me with full information concerning the case."

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya

The document also includes a note warning of legal repercussions for non-compliance: "Note that failure to comply with the above requirement renders you liable for prosecution."

Babu Owino has been a controversial figure in Kenyan politics, known for his outspoken nature and involvement in various high-profile incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current allegations add to his already contentious political career.

The DCI has not yet provided detailed information on the specific nature of the incitement and money laundering charges.

However, this comes on the back drop of the government accusing political actors of fueling anti government protests in Kenya.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes will be on the proceedings at the DCI headquarters.

File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi
File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The public and political analysts will be keenly observing how this case progresses and its implications for Babu Owino's political future.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ford Foundation President Darren Walker to step down

Ford Foundation President Darren Walker to step down

DCI summons Babu Owino

DCI summons Babu Owino

Multiple truck accident causes fire along Southern Bypass

Multiple truck accident causes fire along Southern Bypass

Speaker Wetangula clarifies vetting process for reappointed Cabinet Secretaries

Speaker Wetangula clarifies vetting process for reappointed Cabinet Secretaries

Mother of woman who confessed to child murders share painful memories

Mother of woman who confessed to child murders share painful memories

KAA issues alert to passengers as police IG warns protestors over JKIA access

KAA issues alert to passengers as police IG warns protestors over JKIA access

Gov't gives reason behind expiration dates on new digital IDs

Gov't gives reason behind expiration dates on new digital IDs

Privileges & immunities Ford Foundation and its staff enjoy in Kenya

Privileges & immunities Ford Foundation and its staff enjoy in Kenya

Nairobi County proposes strict laws on ownership of cats, chicken & livestock

Nairobi County proposes strict laws on ownership of cats, chicken & livestock

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Family member faints at City Mortuary after viewing Josephine's body retrieved from Kware Dam, Mukuru Kwa Njenga

Family in shock after identifying body of Josephine Owino, lady who 'sent' a dream

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry

Rais unatupigania ama tukupige? Residents of Kware speak

Kware killings prime suspect Collins Jumaisi Khalusha presented in court

Kware suspect Collins Khalusha claims coerced confession during court appearance

Government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor and the Director of Homicide Department at the DCI( NTV)

Kware bodies: Death toll hits 10 as pathologists face investigation hurdles