DCI summons Babu Owino

The summons, issued by Chief Inspector Eunice Njue, relates to allegations of incitement and money laundering under Section 96 of the Penal Code.

Details of the Summons

The official summons requires Babu Owino to present himself at the DCI Nairobi County Headquarters on July 24, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

The document states that Owino is believed to have information pertinent to the ongoing investigations and must furnish the DCI with full details regarding the case.

The summons reads, in part: "Under the powers conferred to me under this section, I request you Hon Babu Owino to report to me at DCI Nairobi County Headquarters Police Station on the 24th day of July 2024 at 9:00 a.m. and furnish me with full information concerning the case."

The document also includes a note warning of legal repercussions for non-compliance: "Note that failure to comply with the above requirement renders you liable for prosecution."

Babu Owino has been a controversial figure in Kenyan politics, known for his outspoken nature and involvement in various high-profile incidents.

The current allegations add to his already contentious political career.

The DCI has not yet provided detailed information on the specific nature of the incitement and money laundering charges.

However, this comes on the back drop of the government accusing political actors of fueling anti government protests in Kenya.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes will be on the proceedings at the DCI headquarters.

