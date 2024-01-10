The sports category has moved to a new website.


Decoding the meaning of KCSE Grades X, Y, P, W & U

Denis Mwangi

As thousands of students celebrate their 2023 KCSE results, there are a number of candidates who may have been surprised to find strange grades in their results.

Students sitting for their KCSE exams
Students sitting for their KCSE exams

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu released the results of the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam on January 8.

Normally students are graded using conventional means with Grade A being the best and Grade E being the worst.

However, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), also notified students with irregularities in their exams using other methods.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu officiating the release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu officiating the release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret Education CS Ezekiel Machogu officiating the release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret Pulse Live Kenya
Understanding the meaning behind various codes is crucial for both students and parents.

According to Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, there were a total of 4,113 candidates who were reported to have been involved in examination irregularities in the 2023 KCSE examination.

KNEC employs a set of symbols to communicate specific situations related to candidates' examination performance.

In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the meanings behind grades such as X, Y, P, W, U, providing insights on what each code signifies and how to address issues with KNEC.

The 'W' grade denotes that a candidate's examination results have been withheld on suspicion of involvement in examination malpractice.

This means that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the validity of the claims. If a candidate receives a 'W' grade, it is imperative to patiently await the conclusion of investigations.

READ: CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

KNEC takes examination integrity seriously, and the withholding of results is a measure to ensure the fairness and credibility of the examination process.

A candidate receives an 'X' grade when they are declared absent, indicating that they did not sit for one or all papers in the examination.

This could be due to various reasons, such as illness or unavoidable circumstances. It is essential for candidates who believe their absence was justified to follow the proper channels for reporting and resolving the issue with KNEC.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu releases Form One placement results for 2022 KCPE Candidates
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu releases Form One placement results for 2022 KCPE Candidates Pulse Live Kenya

President William Ruto ordered an investigation to be conducted on the disparity between the number of students registered for KCSE and those who sat for the exam.

When a candidate is marked with a 'Y' grade, it signifies their involvement in an examination irregularity.

Similar to the 'X' grade, the symbol '00' in KCPE results indicates an irregularity.

READ: Levis Otieno gets scholarship offer after KCSE success

An irregularity could range from cheating to other forms of misconduct during the examination. Addressing this issue involves cooperating with KNEC investigations and providing any necessary information to resolve the matter.

The 'P' grade indicates that a candidate's examination results have been pended due to an infringement on the entry requirements for the examination.

This could involve incorrect details from the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) used for entry into the KCSE examination. To resolve this issue, candidates and their parents should liaise with their respective schools to rectify any discrepancies and submit the required documentation to KNEC.

Candidates receive a 'U' grade when their examination results are ungraded due to an infringement of the awards criteria.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

