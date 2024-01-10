Decoding the meaning of KCSE Grades X, Y, P, W & U

Normally students are graded using conventional means with Grade A being the best and Grade E being the worst.

However, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), also notified students with irregularities in their exams using other methods.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu officiating the release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret Pulse Live Kenya

Understanding the meaning behind various codes is crucial for both students and parents.

According to Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, there were a total of 4,113 candidates who were reported to have been involved in examination irregularities in the 2023 KCSE examination.

KNEC employs a set of symbols to communicate specific situations related to candidates' examination performance.

In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the meanings behind grades such as X, Y, P, W, U, providing insights on what each code signifies and how to address issues with KNEC.

W - Withheld Results

The 'W' grade denotes that a candidate's examination results have been withheld on suspicion of involvement in examination malpractice.

This means that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the validity of the claims. If a candidate receives a 'W' grade, it is imperative to patiently await the conclusion of investigations.

KNEC takes examination integrity seriously, and the withholding of results is a measure to ensure the fairness and credibility of the examination process.

X - Absent Candidate

A candidate receives an 'X' grade when they are declared absent, indicating that they did not sit for one or all papers in the examination.

This could be due to various reasons, such as illness or unavoidable circumstances. It is essential for candidates who believe their absence was justified to follow the proper channels for reporting and resolving the issue with KNEC.

Pulse Live Kenya

President William Ruto ordered an investigation to be conducted on the disparity between the number of students registered for KCSE and those who sat for the exam.

Y - Examination Irregularity

When a candidate is marked with a 'Y' grade, it signifies their involvement in an examination irregularity.

Similar to the 'X' grade, the symbol '00' in KCPE results indicates an irregularity.

An irregularity could range from cheating to other forms of misconduct during the examination. Addressing this issue involves cooperating with KNEC investigations and providing any necessary information to resolve the matter.

P - Pended Results

The 'P' grade indicates that a candidate's examination results have been pended due to an infringement on the entry requirements for the examination.

This could involve incorrect details from the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) used for entry into the KCSE examination. To resolve this issue, candidates and their parents should liaise with their respective schools to rectify any discrepancies and submit the required documentation to KNEC.

U - Ungraded Results