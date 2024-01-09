The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Levis Otieno gets scholarship offer after KCSE success

Denis Mwangi

Levis Otieno made headlines in 2020 when he reported for Form One admission with only a box and 2 bars of soap. Four years later he scored a B+ in the 2023 KCSE

Levis Otieno in 2020 during his admission to Kanga High School
Levis Otieno in 2020 during his admission to Kanga High School

Levis Otieno, a student who reported to high school with just a box and two bars of soap has performed well in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

Recommended articles

Otieno made headlines in 2020 after reporting to Kanga High School with limited supplies, attracting the attention of well-wishers including Jalang'o and former Governor Hassan Joho, who pledged to support him through secondary school.

He had scored 391 marks, and only raised enough money to buy a metal box and soap to be admitted to Form One.

Levis Otieno's 2023 KCSE results
Levis Otieno's 2023 KCSE results Levis Otieno's 2023 KCSE results Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Four years later, Otieno has defied all the odds to score a B+ in the just-released 2023 KCSE exams.

This means that Levis now qualifies to join university to further his education.

“Now I can afford a smile because I finished high school without any problems, the well-wishers helped me a lot,” he told the media after getting his results.

Levis has gotten a scholarship offer from Moringa School, a tech education program based in Nairobi that offers intensive courses in technology related disciplines.

According to Otieno's results, Computer Studies was his best performed subject where he scored an A.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Excellent results on his KCSE! We are more than delighted to sponsor Levis into his journey into tech and nurture him. Please share his contact details for further engagement at your earliest convenience," Moringa School said.

Lang'ata MP Jalang'o has congratulated Levis in a post on his social media platforms.

"4 years ago Levis walked into Kanga High school with nothing but a soap! We gathered together and collected money and school items for Levis! We actually raised more money than was needed to complete his 4years in school, the balance was used to pay for other students!" the MP recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the boy has made everyone who joined forces to fund his education proud.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Levis Otieno gets scholarship offer after KCSE success

Levis Otieno gets scholarship offer after KCSE success

Safaricom addresses nationwide MPESA delays

Safaricom addresses nationwide MPESA delays

'A child is never a commercial contract,' Pope wants the world to ban surrogacy

'A child is never a commercial contract,' Pope wants the world to ban surrogacy

ODM MP's wife dies

ODM MP's wife dies

Omanga launches attack on UDA Sec Gen Malala after recent leadership changes

Omanga launches attack on UDA Sec Gen Malala after recent leadership changes

15 lives lost in fatal road accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

15 lives lost in fatal road accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

How Ruto is transforming Kamagut Primary School after graduating 42 years ago [Photos]

How Ruto is transforming Kamagut Primary School after graduating 42 years ago [Photos]

Boni Khalwale silences trolls after daughter's KCSE triumph

Boni Khalwale silences trolls after daughter's KCSE triumph

Gladys Shollei's rise from D student in primary sch to top student in 'KCSE'

Gladys Shollei's rise from D student in primary sch to top student in 'KCSE'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu speaks during a past media briefing

CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi

Last moments of Pastor Kanyari's younger sister Starlet Wahu captured on camera

Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika

Theories Kenyans have come up with after Rachel Ruto's viral photo

Starlet Wahu

Inside Starlet Wahu’s glamorous life & Victor Kanyari's reaction to her death