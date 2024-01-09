Levis Otieno gets scholarship offer after KCSE success

Otieno made headlines in 2020 after reporting to Kanga High School with limited supplies, attracting the attention of well-wishers including Jalang'o and former Governor Hassan Joho, who pledged to support him through secondary school.

He had scored 391 marks, and only raised enough money to buy a metal box and soap to be admitted to Form One.

Levis Otieno's 2023 KCSE results Pulse Live Kenya

Four years later, Otieno has defied all the odds to score a B+ in the just-released 2023 KCSE exams.

This means that Levis now qualifies to join university to further his education.

“Now I can afford a smile because I finished high school without any problems, the well-wishers helped me a lot,” he told the media after getting his results.

Levis has gotten a scholarship offer from Moringa School, a tech education program based in Nairobi that offers intensive courses in technology related disciplines.

According to Otieno's results, Computer Studies was his best performed subject where he scored an A.

"Excellent results on his KCSE! We are more than delighted to sponsor Levis into his journey into tech and nurture him. Please share his contact details for further engagement at your earliest convenience," Moringa School said.

Jalang'o congratulates Levis Otieno

Lang'ata MP Jalang'o has congratulated Levis in a post on his social media platforms.

"4 years ago Levis walked into Kanga High school with nothing but a soap! We gathered together and collected money and school items for Levis! We actually raised more money than was needed to complete his 4years in school, the balance was used to pay for other students!" the MP recalled.

