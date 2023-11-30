The sports category has moved to a new website.

Itumbi defends Raila-diehard Nuru Okang'a after his arrest

Denis Mwangi

Dennis Itumbi challenges the arrest of Raila-diehard Nuru Okang'a & offers to cover his legal fees.

A collage of Dennis Itumbi and Nuru Okang'a

Digital strategist and President William Ruto’s close aide Dennis Itumbi has come out to defend government critic Nuru Okang’a following his arrest on Wednesday, November 29.

Okang’a, a supporter of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was arrested and charged in court following remarks he made criticizing President Ruto.

According to the charge sheet seen by the news desk, he was accused of publishing false information to discredit the reputation of a state officer, contrary to section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

On Thursday, Itumbi challenged the arrest, adding that he is willing to cover any legal costs for Nuru Okang’a.

The digital strategist also instructed his lawyer Waithera Kinuthia to represent the staunch Azimio supporter in court.

Itumbi said President Ruto was unbothered by insults and other forms of criticism by anti-government quarters and was unaware of the arrest.

Okang'a was freed on a Sh10,000 cash bail ahead of the pre-trial hearing on December 13.

“I completely disagree with the idea of arresting bloggers for insulting the president. Whoever is doing it wacheni kabisa. Please wakili Waithera Kinuthia, Nuru Okang’a agrees, represent him in court at my cost.

“There actually exists a right to offend, shock, or disturb. I know for a fact that President Williams Ruto has serious stuff to do and is not interested in such drama and arrests, he does not even know about it. So who exactly is the complainant? Wachaneni na bloggers, wajiexpress! Tafuteni kazi ingine,” Itumbi said.

Nuru Okang’a has become a popular government critic and often gives his take on political and social issues.

Itumbi has in the past found himself in trouble over his political statements and loyalty.

In 2019, Itumbi was detained for five days at the Muthaiga police station as detectives probed his alleged connection to a fake letter concerning a plot to assassinate a the former deputy president.

In 2022, Itumbi claimed that he was abducted and tortured by police officers for supporting Ruto, leading to a public outcry and accusations from Ruto's allies pointing fingers at the state over the alleged incident.

According to Itumbi, his decision to support Uhuru Kenyatta's deputy and current President William Ruto’s state house bid was at the centre of it all.

Denis Mwangi

