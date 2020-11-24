Deputy President William Ruto is protesting the re-opening 2007/08 Post Election Violence (PEV) cases, hours after victims of PEV recorded statements at DCI Headquarters on threats they have been receiving.

In a tweet, DP Ruto noted that it’s not a good idea to resurrect the PEV Cases, arguing that the biggest problem facing Kenyans is poor leadership and not tribes.

“The provocative INCITEMENT to ethnic hate/division INTENDED by the ressurection of PEV is an EVIL attempt to resuscitate the TRIBE project DESTROYED by the HUSTLER movements' REALISATION that poverty & unemployment DELIBERATELY bred by poor leadership is our PROBLEM NOT our tribes” reads DP Ruto’s statement.

DP Ruto’s statement comes at a time DCI Boss George Kinoti has sought to clarify that they will not reopen post-election violence cases that were investigated and concluded.

Complaints

Kinoti said that their focus is on the recently received complaints of fear and apprehension by members of the public, who feel their lives and property are in imminent danger owing to threats.

"If we find that a particular case was determined by the courts, we do not reopen such a case. This is because nobody can be subjected to double jeopardy as defined in our country's Constitution," said DCI Boss George Kinoti.

On Monday, Kinoti confirmed that the PEV victims had communicated names and provided explicit terms used by the perpetrators to threaten future skirmishes.

Mr Kinoti assured the PEV victims who had traveled from various parts of the country that the matter is being treated with utmost priority.

DCI Boss George Kinoti.

"We will not let it happen again... We have received numerous complaints and we are acting on them. We have opened new files for these investigations and everyone threatening these vulnerable people will be brought to book.

"We have also reopened the criminal case files against those who were involved in the 2007. All 33 who perpetrated You are very soon going to see action!" he assured.

The DCI chief reported that 72 statements had been recorded by victims who witnessed killings of their loved ones, 44 statements from those who had been banished from their land and numerous cases of gender-based violence. In total Mr Kinoti noted that on the first day they had recorded 118 statements.