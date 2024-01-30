The sports category has moved to a new website.

Details of DCI's new specialised team to deal with femicide

Denis Mwangi

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has inaugurated a specialized team dedicated to expedite investigations and bring justice to victims of femicide.

Police IG Japhet Koome and DCI Mohamed Amin at Shakahola Forest
The team, composed of expert criminal intelligence analysts and forensic specialists, is a response to the alarming rise in crimes against women and girls in the country.

Recommended articles

Between 2021 and 2024, Kenya witnessed a disturbing trend, with 94 cases of killings of women and girls reported to the DCI.

Despite 65 suspects being arraigned in various courts, the nation's outcry for justice and safety grows louder.

The team's mission extends beyond solving existing cases. They are also tasked with developing comprehensive preventive strategies in partnership with other stakeholders.

Director DCI Mohamed Amin at the DCI headquarters
This initiative highlights a proactive approach to safeguard human rights and ensure the safety of women and girls in Kenya.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, assured the public of the DCI's commitment to this cause.

"These killings have cast a dark shadow over our safety and security endeavors; we must put this menace to an end with remarkable speed and finality," he emphasized.

This strong statement underlines the government's resolve to address these heinous crimes.

Amin made a passionate appeal for citizens to come forward with any information that could aid in investigations.

He emphasized the connection between femicide and sexual violence, urging the community to expose perpetrators.

To facilitate this, the DCI has provided a toll-free hotline, 0800722203, for the public to report any relevant information anonymously.

This initiative not only empowers citizens to contribute to the safety of their communities but also signifies a collaborative effort in eradicating these atrocious crimes.

DCI Director Amin Mohamed Ibrahim on October 19, 2022
The formation of this specialized team by the DCI is a significant step towards addressing the urgent need for justice and protection for women and girls in Kenya.

It reflects a commitment to human rights and the safety of all citizens, sending a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated.

