Missing but active: Gabriel Oguda continues tweeting after alleged abduction

In a series of alarming overnight operations, several social media users and content creators have gone missing just hours before the planned June 25 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.
Details of Gabriel Oguda's last message before he went missing
Officials suggest that these abductions are part of broader strategies to quell the protests against the proposed tax changes.
Gabriel Oguda allegedly abducted
Prominent social media and political activist Gabriel Oguda is among those who have been taken.
Oguda was one of at least ten people rounded up on Tuesday, June 25, according to reports.
The last message he tweeted before reports of his abductions went public was " Guys cops are at my gate".
However, confusion has emerged as tweets continue to appear on Oguda's X account, leaving many puzzled.
Fans questioned whether his abduction was genuine or a ploy, particularly due to the continued activity on his account. However, his brother cleared the air on the same.
"I can confirm that my brother has been taken by unknown gunmen from his house 5 minutes ago," tweeted Zachary Oguda, Gabriel's brother, at 2:53 am Tuesday. "Any tweets coming from Gabriel Oguda were already scheduled. HE ISN'T SAFE."
Coordinated abductions spark outrage
Osama Otero, known for hosting popular X Spaces opposing the Finance Bill 2024, was also reportedly abducted.
Other X users believed to have been taken include Drey Mwangi, TemperCR7, Harriet, Shad, Franje, Worldsmith, and Hilla254.
The abductions have caused significant distress among their families and friends, with many more individuals reported missing.
In what appeared to be a coordinated operation, Osama Otero tweeted about strangers outside his home around the same time as Oguda. "Guys are outside where I am," read his final post, which quickly went viral.
The police have yet to officially comment on the abductions. Meanwhile, protesters planning to join the demonstrations have described the actions as provocative and designed to intimidate.
Public outcry and social media reaction
The public has responded with widespread outrage, calling for the release of those detained.
Protesters plan to march on various streets across the country to voice their opposition to the proposed taxes as Members of Parliament vote on the Finance Bill amid tight security.
The Law Society of Kenya has urged the public to remain vigilant.