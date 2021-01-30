Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Sigor have arrested a man suspected of killing his 8-year-old son with Hot water.

According to DCI, the man who committed the crime on January 17, 2021, was arrested on Friday.

The suspect identified as Madangure Chelonges is said to have poured boiling water on the son, who succumbed to severe bans while receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The reason for the fierce attack on the son remains unknown.

The suspect will be arraigned once detectives conclude investigations.

