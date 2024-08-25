The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Didmus Barasa responds to EACC summon on Sh2Million bribery claims

Charles Ouma

EACC summons Didmus Barasa over bribery claims

Didmus Barasa responds to EACC summon on Sh2Million bribery claims
Didmus Barasa responds to EACC summon on Sh2Million bribery claims

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa has broken his silence after Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) summoned him over allegations of receiving a Sh2 million bribe to influence a tender.

EACC summoned the lawmaker to address the allegations of defrauding a businesswoman the hefty sum of money with a promise of influencing the award of government tenders to her favour.

Barasa is required to appear before the commission on Tuesday, August 27.

EACC detailed that the MP cut communication with the unnamed businesswoman in December 2023 and has since avoided attempts to reach him.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa
Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa

According to the commission, Barasa failed to attend a previous summon on August 14, 2024 to record a statement on the matter.

“The commission invited you for an interview and statement recording at Integrity Centre Nairobi on August 14, 2024; however, you did not attend.” Reads the letter in part.

The money in question was deposited into Barasa’s bank account on December 13, 2023.

Things however went South really fast as the lawmaker reportedly became unresponsive.

The businesswoman who was eyeing a road construction tender later came to realise that no such tender was advertised as promised.

Coming to the realization that she had been swindled, the businesswoman filed a compliant with EACC, leading to the summons.

The embattled lawmaker has since responded to the summons dismissing the allegations of pocketing the money to influence government tenders.

Barasa claimed that money he received from the businessman was a soft loan from a fellow politician.

Didmus Barasa responds to EACC summon on Sh2Million bribery claims
Didmus Barasa responds to EACC summon on Sh2Million bribery claims Didmus Barasa responds to EACC summon on Sh2Million bribery claims Pulse Live Kenya

The legislator noted that the EACC was overstepping its mandate as the matter is a civil one, adding that he will not go to its offices in person but will send his lawyers.

“The deposit of Ksh. 2,000,000 into my Cooperative Bank account was a soft loan from the politician who contested for governor.

“The documents clearly indicate this loan, and any disputes regarding contractual conditions are irrelevant to the commission.” Barasa stated.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

