Ugandan Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine issued a statement alleging that President Yoweri Museveni’s regime has hacked their social media accounts (Facebook and Twitter).

In a tweet, Wine warned his supporters to disregard any propaganda that will be shared on the hacked pages, as they try to to regain full control of them.

“The attack now is on our social media pages. Regime operatives have hacked and made attempts to hack all of them. Currently our official Facebook and twitter pages are compromised. As we try to regain full control of them, please disregard any propaganda that may be posted there” tweeted Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine went on to allege that his supporters have been abducted in thousands by President Museveni’s government, with some tortured and killed.

“The pain of parents whose children have been abducted by the Museveni dictatorship in thousands. For simply supporting me and NUP, these young people are tortured and some murdered! We call on the world to stand with Uganda in these very dark days. #WeAreRemovingADictator” said Bobi in a tweet.

On January 26th, 2021, the Ugandan government withdrew its military and Police from Wine’s premises following an order from the Ugandan High Court.

The court found the detention of the opposition politician, as unlawful and unconstitutional.

Just, the other day, Wine moved to court to challenge Museveni’s victory that he claims was rigged.

