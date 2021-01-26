The Ugandan government under President Yoweri Museveni has finally withdrawn its military and Police from Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s premises.

The withdrawal of the troops come hours after the Ugandan High Court gave an order demanding the men in uniform to vacate Wine’s premises with immediate effect.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, the court also found that the continued detention of the opposition politician, was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The High Court ruled in favour of the petition lodged by Wine's legal team who claimed Wine's house arrest was unlawful.

However, the Uganda government claimed the restrictions were simply preventive measures for Wine's own protection, and also to make sure no illegal protests take place during the election period.

Wine had been under a house arrest at his Magere home after a disputed election returned President Yoweri Museveni to office for a sixth term.

The He has not left his home since he cast his ballot on Thursday January 14. He was prevented from leaving the premises from by soldiers and police surrounded the compound.

The soldiers also preventing anyone from entering or leaving. A planned visit by the US Ambassador to Uganda, for instance, was blocked by security officials.

In a tweet, Wine mentioned; “This has been the situation at my house these past days. Aside from the military and police surrounding us, military and police helicopters have been consistently hovering over our residence in breach of our privacy rights. Cowards! #WeAreRemovingADictator”.

