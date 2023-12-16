The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t come home for now – DP Gachagua advises Kenyans in the diaspora

Charles Ouma

Gachagua explained one of the major challenges that the government is grappling with behind his advise to Kenyans in the diaspora not to return home for now

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned Kenyans in the diaspora not to return at home at this time owing to the unemployment situation in the country.

Speaking at the close of a three-day Diaspora Investment Conference held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Friday, Gachagua urged Kenyans in the diaspora to send back money and invest in the country but not to return, at least for now.

“East or West, home is best. At the end of it all, let us not pretend: it is the desire of every Kenyan working out there to one day come back home and retire here, but you must prepare for that retirement. You don't want to come back and find it (the country) the way you left it.”

“Please put money here, but don't come yourself; we don't need you here right now…we have enough problems with employment we want you to stay out there, but we want you to send money here… you'll come back home eventually but not now.” Gachagua explained.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the diaspora investment conference at KICC
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the diaspora investment conference at KICC Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Kwanza's struggles with campaign promises

With promises of jobs and better times, the Kenya Kwanza administration swept to power with voters keen on seeing the pledges come to life.

However, more than a year after taking over, there is little to show for it with high cost of living and unemployment remaining a familiar challenge.

Increased taxation and deductions imposed on tax payer by the government have only made matters worse.

READ: I can confirm without fear that Kenya is out of danger of debt distress - Ruto

The business environment has also not been spared with a number of companies issuing profit warnings and some reducing their workforce and sending thousands of Kenyans home.

A recent report by the Federation of Kenyan Employers revealed that 70,000 Kenyans have lost jobs over the last one year and more are at risk of losing their employment as employers consider more job cuts.

The conference which was opened by President William Ruto ion Wednesday is part of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s efforts to unlock the potential of Kenyans in the diaspora and spur growth in the country.

With the theme Tujenge Kenya; Bridging Borders, Building Futures, the event aimed at providing Kenyans in the diaspora with investment opportunities across various sectors.

The diaspora investment conference at KICC
The diaspora investment conference at KICC Pulse Live Kenya

The president acknowledged the important contribution of Kenyans in the diaspora to Kenya’s development.

"As a government, the security and safety of all citizens is our foremost commitment and most fundamental obligation, without which every other endeavour, including investment, is not possible," said President Ruto.

