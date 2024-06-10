Social media dos & don'ts for police under the NPS guidelines

In a bid to uphold professionalism and integrity, the National Police Service (NPS) has enforced stringent guidelines to govern police officers' conduct on social media.

Announced by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday, June 10, these guidelines, initially set out in a gazette notice in June 2017, aim to provide clear boundaries for officers in their use of social media both in their official and personal capacities.

Personal use of social media

ADVERTISEMENT

The guidelines stipulate that officers must not identify themselves as NPS employees in their private profiles or posts.

Pulse Live Kenya

This measure is designed to prevent any confusion between personal viewpoints and official stances.

Official comments and public engagement

ADVERTISEMENT

The responsibility of external representation on matters concerning communities, crimes, or policing rests solely with spokespersons appointed by the Inspector General or respective Service headquarters.

This ensures that all official communications remain consistent and authorised.

Engaging as private citizens

Police officers have the right to engage in public debates and comment on various issues as private citizens.

However, it mandates that these comments must not reference their position within the NPS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers must ensure their personal opinions are not perceived as representing the NPS, thereby maintaining their professional neutrality and the integrity of the Service.

National Police Service officers in a previous parade Pulse Live Kenya

Upholding values and reputation online

The guidelines also speak of the behaviour expected of police officers on social media, emphasising honesty and the upholding of the Service's values and reputation. Key points include:

ADVERTISEMENT