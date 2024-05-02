Kenya Police ranks from lowest to highest & the salaries they earn

From constables patrolling the streets to top-ranking officers overseeing strategic operations, the NPS encompasses a diverse range of roles crucial for maintaining law and order.

In this article, we explore the hierarchical structure of the NPS, detailing the ranks from lowest to highest and the salaries of each position.

1. Constable

At the entry-level of the NPS hierarchy is the rank of Constable. Constables are the frontline officers responsible for various duties, including routine patrols, crime prevention, and maintaining public safety. To qualify as a Constable, individuals must meet the following criteria:

Be a Kenyan citizen.

Possess a minimum of a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) with a mean grade of D+.

Undergo rigorous physical and medical assessments.

Successfully completed basic training at the designated police training college.

Newly recruited constables earn ShSh21,645 with the highest earning Sh40,554.

2. Corporal

The next rank above Constable is Corporal. Corporals often serve as team leaders or supervisors, guiding junior officers.

Corporals earn between Sh27,879 and Sh51,809.

3. Sergeant

Sergeants hold a supervisory role within the NPS, overseeing operations at the station level and coordinating activities among lower-ranking officers.

Segernts earn between Sh37,829 and Sh55,049.

4. Inspector

Inspectors play a crucial role in managing investigations, conducting inquiries, and enforcing laws within their assigned jurisdictions. Qualifications for the rank of Inspector typically include:

Inspectors earn between Sh44,369 and Sh64,379.

5. Chief Inspector

Chief Inspectors hold supervisory positions within the NPS, responsible for overseeing multiple units or departments. To qualify for the rank of Chief Inspector, candidates must:

Chief Inspectors earn between Sh49,769 and Sh71,789.

6. Superintendent

Superintendents serve as commanding officers at the station level or head various specialised units within the NPS.

A police superintendent earns upto Sh71,789 depending on the years they have been in the post.

7. Senior Superintendent

Senior Superintendents hold high-ranking positions within the NPS, overseeing large geographical areas or specialised divisions.

A Senior police Superintendent earns upto Sh85,890.

8. Commissioner of Police

The Commissioner of Police is the highest-ranking officer within the NPS, responsible for the overall management and direction of the police service.

A Commissioner of Police earns between Sh106,929 and Sh156,229.

9. Assistant Inspector General of Police

This is the third most powerful rank within the service and whose duties include executive leadership, direction, management and conduct of a full range of administrative and advisory services with respect to policy, oversight, practices, or other matters falling within the purview of the Office of Inspector General.

The person holding this office earns between Sh162,799 and Sh218,269.

10. Senior Assistant Inspector General

This is the second senior-most rank within the NPS and for one to qualify for the position, they must have served in the rank of Assistant Inspector General for a minimum of three years.

They should hold a Master’s or Bachelor’s degree and they need certification in Strategic Leadership and Command or Development Programs from a recognised institution.

The holder of this office earns between Sh200,889 and Sh298,529.

11. Inspector General of Police

This is the senior-most rank within the National Police Service responsible for commanding and leading the Kenya Police. He is also in charge of overall and independent command and matter of the National Police Service.

The holder of this office earns upwards of Sh850,000.

