The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Kenya Police ranks from lowest to highest & the salaries they earn

Amos Robi

As in many countries, the NPS is structured hierarchically, with various ranks that signify levels of responsibility, authority, and service requirements.

National Police Service officers in a previous parade
National Police Service officers in a previous parade

The National Police Service (NPS) of Kenya operates under a structured hierarchy of ranks, each with distinct responsibilities and qualifications.

Recommended articles

From constables patrolling the streets to top-ranking officers overseeing strategic operations, the NPS encompasses a diverse range of roles crucial for maintaining law and order.

In this article, we explore the hierarchical structure of the NPS, detailing the ranks from lowest to highest and the salaries of each position.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the entry-level of the NPS hierarchy is the rank of Constable. Constables are the frontline officers responsible for various duties, including routine patrols, crime prevention, and maintaining public safety. To qualify as a Constable, individuals must meet the following criteria:

  • Be a Kenyan citizen.
  • Possess a minimum of a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) with a mean grade of D+.
  • Undergo rigorous physical and medical assessments.
  • Successfully completed basic training at the designated police training college.

Newly recruited constables earn ShSh21,645 with the highest earning Sh40,554.

Kenya Police
Kenya Police Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why TSC blocks some teachers from secondary school roles despite having degrees

ADVERTISEMENT

The next rank above Constable is Corporal. Corporals often serve as team leaders or supervisors, guiding junior officers.

Corporals earn between Sh27,879 and Sh51,809.

Sergeants hold a supervisory role within the NPS, overseeing operations at the station level and coordinating activities among lower-ranking officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Segernts earn between Sh37,829 and Sh55,049.

Inspectors play a crucial role in managing investigations, conducting inquiries, and enforcing laws within their assigned jurisdictions. Qualifications for the rank of Inspector typically include:

Inspectors earn between Sh44,369 and Sh64,379.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Inspectors hold supervisory positions within the NPS, responsible for overseeing multiple units or departments. To qualify for the rank of Chief Inspector, candidates must:

Chief Inspectors earn between Sh49,769 and Sh71,789.

National Police Officers in a previous parade
National Police Officers in a previous parade Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How to apply for a good conduct certificate from the DCI

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendents serve as commanding officers at the station level or head various specialised units within the NPS.

A police superintendent earns upto Sh71,789 depending on the years they have been in the post.

Senior Superintendents hold high-ranking positions within the NPS, overseeing large geographical areas or specialised divisions.

A Senior police Superintendent earns upto Sh85,890.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police is the highest-ranking officer within the NPS, responsible for the overall management and direction of the police service.

A Commissioner of Police earns between Sh106,929 and Sh156,229.

This is the third most powerful rank within the service and whose duties include executive leadership, direction, management and conduct of a full range of administrative and advisory services with respect to policy, oversight, practices, or other matters falling within the purview of the Office of Inspector General.

ADVERTISEMENT
Assistant Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow
Assistant Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Photos: 9 of KDF's most lethal sniper and assault rifles

The person holding this office earns between Sh162,799 and Sh218,269.

This is the second senior-most rank within the NPS and for one to qualify for the position, they must have served in the rank of Assistant Inspector General for a minimum of three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

They should hold a Master’s or Bachelor’s degree and they need certification in Strategic Leadership and Command or Development Programs from a recognised institution.

The holder of this office earns between Sh200,889 and Sh298,529.

This is the senior-most rank within the National Police Service responsible for commanding and leading the Kenya Police. He is also in charge of overall and independent command and matter of the National Police Service.

The holder of this office earns upwards of Sh850,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome
Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ex-Special Forces soldier reveals how a KDF sniper's mind works [Video]

It is important to note that besides the basic salary, police officers are entitled to numerous allowances among them commuter allowance, housing allowance, hardships allowance among others depending on the office one holds.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man using his phone

Simple ways to purchase Airtel airtime from M-PESA

Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait during an engagement with the press in Nairobi on April 29, 2024

Stage set as Kenya prepares to host African data protection conference [DETAILS]

President William Ruto during a tour of Hela Apparel factory in Athi River, Machakos County on April 23, 2024

Kenya becomes Africa's largest exporter of clothes to U.S.

A young man seated in a park thinking

How to change, re-arrange or remove parts of your existing name